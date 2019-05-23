Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live

A movie theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota state will air the action, drama, twists and turns unfold on the big screen on Thursday. And no, we aren't talking about 'Avengers: Endgame'.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
It's the moment all of India has waited for over forty-two days now. It is the biggest electoral exercise in the world — the Indian general election. It's the result day or as some are calling it - the judgement day.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a movie theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota state will air the action, drama, twists and turns unfold on the big screen. And no, we aren't talking about Avengers: Endgame.

Ramesh Noone, an IT professional and a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised a "show" in a cinema hall in America to air Lok Sabha elections results via several news channels - all clubbed together in a single screen, reported Hindustan Times. The show will run at 9:30 pm US time or 8 am IST on Thursday.

According to the report, approximately 150 persons have already bought tickets for the big finale for Rs 1000 ($15) a ticket and more are expected to walk in as Noone's flyers informing about the show had "gone viral" since he had sent them out.

Apart from this unique setup, there are several election result watch parties mostly set up by Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in several states such as Texas, Florida, Washington DC, California among others - areas dominated by Indian Americans, the report further added.

Meanwhile, The National Democratic Alliance has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks re-election.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing to BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi, but the party’s tally has improved over the 2014 result, with MK Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu sprucing up the tally. In Karnataka too, the BJP looks set for a seep with the entire Lingayat belt going one way based on early trends.
Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
