Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live

It's the moment all of India has waited for over forty-two days now. It is the biggest electoral exercise in the world — the Indian general election. It's the result day or as some are calling it - the judgement day.So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a movie theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota state will air the action, drama, twists and turns unfold on the big screen. And no, we aren't talking about Avengers: Endgame.Ramesh Noone, an IT professional and a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised a "show" in a cinema hall in America to air Lok Sabha elections results via several news channels - all clubbed together in a single screen, reported Hindustan Times . The show will run at 9:30 pm US time or 8 am IST on Thursday.According to the report, approximately 150 persons have already bought tickets for the big finale for Rs 1000 ($15) a ticket and more are expected to walk in as Noone's flyers informing about the show had "gone viral" since he had sent them out.Apart from this unique setup, there are several election result watch parties mostly set up by Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in several states such as Texas, Florida, Washington DC, California among others - areas dominated by Indian Americans, the report further added.Meanwhile, The National Democratic Alliance has taken an early lead in over 200 seats as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are all set to go in the BJP camp based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks re-election.Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, but the party's tally has improved over the 2014 result, with MK Stalin's DMK in Tamil Nadu sprucing up the tally. In Karnataka too, the BJP looks set for a seep with the entire Lingayat belt going one way based on early trends.