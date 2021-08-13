One of the biggest casualties of the digital revolution in the era of the internet and smartphones has been people’s interest in books. Many believe that the arrival of smartphones killed the craze that was once there for books, and to be fair, this assumption appears to be right to an extent. However, there's still a large number of people who love to read books and don't mind even standing in queues for it. We have so many viral photos of long queues outside alcohol shops especially during the pandemic but this queue outside a bookstore of Kolkata may surprise many. People gathered outside a bookstore to pick their favourite books after the store announced a special discount offer.

The now-viral photo of the long queue was shared by a Twitter user with a caption that read, "Photo of the queue in front of a publisher's store in Kolkata. Every city lines up for booze. Only Kolkata lines up for books." In the second tweet of this thread, the user mentioned that the queue was outside Dey's Publishing store after it announced a 50 per cent discount as an Independence Day offer.

Photo of the queue in front of a publisher's store in Kolkata.Every city lines up for booze. Only Kolkata lines up for books. pic.twitter.com/aSqJgMASCa — Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) August 11, 2021

Since being shared online, the now-viral picture has garnered 10 thousand likes and several comments from users of the microblogging site. Reacting to the picture, netizens praised the people of Kolkata and said that it was pleasing to see a city that still has so much love for books and literature. One user wrote, "And mostly young ppl, who r relentlessly accused of being in the thrall of social media so much so that allegedly they have forgotten how to read books, which makes the pic even nicer."

Meanwhile, some of the users suggested that the publishing stores could have used online platforms to sell the books and avoid crowding of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

