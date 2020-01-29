'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out

Apart from being a platform for entertainment, the internet can also be a great place to get educated. And that's exactly what happened on Twitter recently when a user discovered how koalas really sound.

A Twitter user by the name of Lance recently filmed a koala bear calling and it was not what he expected. The koala bear was standing by a tree and calling out.

"I don’t know what I thought Koalas sounded like but this wasn’t it," he wrote.

I don’t know what I thought Koalas sounded like but this wasn’t it pic.twitter.com/gTNE4OJCI4 — Lance (@Kinglrg_) January 27, 2020

The video elicited thousands of responses on Twitter. Most were surprised at hearing the guttural, grunting noises coming out of the little grey bear. Some suggested that this was the koala's mating call.

That’s their mating call. Little homie’s just trying to get laid y’all — Abigail (@A_IsForAbbyy) January 27, 2020

I dead needed this lmao I never even thought about if they had a sound — Lo (@lopezslouise) January 27, 2020

They not cute no more — JayJay (@JayJaaaaaa) January 27, 2020

Sounds like a Bullfrog. I would never have guessed that. — Jerry Sanford (@JerrySa99706833) January 28, 2020

@budbrandonwyatt sounds like that vxr you had on start up baby — Grant Lewis (@GrantLewis_10) January 28, 2020

nobody:Koala: this how I sound y'all — The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) January 28, 2020

This is not the first time that wildlife videos on the internet have surprised netizens. In 2017, the internet went nuts after discovering that pufferfish could puff themselves up to a huge ball using not air, as is the common misconception, but water.

How Pufferfish get so big pic.twitter.com/cJtGhhx84c — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) August 27, 2017

Recently, continuous and deadly wildfires in India caused considerable damage to the endangered Koala population in Australia, leading several wildlife experts to deem the animal as 'functionally extinct'. An estimated 480 million animals were killed in the wildfire that raged on for nearly a month, including 8,000 koalas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.