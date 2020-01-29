Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out

A Twitter user by the name of Lance recently filmed a koala bear calling and it was not what he expected.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
Haveyou ever heard a Koala bear? | Image credit: Twitter

Apart from being a platform for entertainment, the internet can also be a great place to get educated. And that's exactly what happened on Twitter recently when a user discovered how koalas really sound.

A Twitter user by the name of Lance recently filmed a koala bear calling and it was not what he expected. The koala bear was standing by a tree and calling out.

"I don’t know what I thought Koalas sounded like but this wasn’t it," he wrote.

The video elicited thousands of responses on Twitter. Most were surprised at hearing the guttural, grunting noises coming out of the little grey bear. Some suggested that this was the koala's mating call.

This is not the first time that wildlife videos on the internet have surprised netizens. In 2017, the internet went nuts after discovering that pufferfish could puff themselves up to a huge ball using not air, as is the common misconception, but water.

Recently, continuous and deadly wildfires in India caused considerable damage to the endangered Koala population in Australia, leading several wildlife experts to deem the animal as 'functionally extinct'. An estimated 480 million animals were killed in the wildfire that raged on for nearly a month, including 8,000 koalas.

