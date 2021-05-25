Not Dinosaurs but Mammals Were Main Competitors Among Themselves During Evolution, Finds Study

Mammals in ancient times were the main competitors of their own kingdom before and after the mass extinction of dinosaurs, said a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Birmingham. The study published in the Current Biology journal on May 17 has revealed that dinosaurs may not have held back mammals. In the study, the researchers have used new methods in order to analyze the variability of mammal fossils.

The study answers why after the extinction of the non-bird dinosaurs, the mammals only seemed to diversify and explored new diets and ways of life. It suggests the competition between distinct mammal groups. The study also focuses on the importance of testing old and established ideas about evolution by using the latest statistical tools, scitechdaily.com reported.

Dr Elsa Panciroli, a researcher from Oxford University and one of the co-authors of the study, said that in the time of dinosaurs, there were many “exciting types of mammals”. None of them — including swimming, gliding and burrowing species — belonged to modern groups. In the mammal tree, they hailed from earlier branches.

With non-avian dinosaurs, most of these mammals became extinct. At that time, modern mammals started becoming large and explored new diets and ways of life. Dr Panciroli added that before the extinction, “It was the earlier radiations of mammals that kept the modern mammals out of these exciting ecological roles by outcompeting them.”

The researchers identified the evolutionary “limits” placed on different groups of mammals. According to the researchers, evolutionary “limits” was placed on different groups of mammals showing where they were being excluded due to competition with other animals. The result of the study suggests that the biggest constraints on the ancestors of modern mammals may not have been placed by the dinosaurs, but their closest relatives.

Since mammals were holding back each other, it was important for the success of modern mammal to let the other groups become extinct. Following the extinction of the dinosaurs, the smallest and largest mammals showed the same release from constraints, researchers found. It suggested that size made little difference to mammal’s success.

