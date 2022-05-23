'Not Europe': Norwegian Diplomat Shares Mesmerising Photo of Shimla

We have seen people from across the globe getting spellbound after seeing the beauty of “Incredible India.” Turns out, we have a new admirer in the queue. Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim couldn’t resist and shared a glimpse of the “Incredible India” on Twitter.

Solheim shared a beautiful snap of one of the most visited cities of Himachal Pradesh. The picture displays one of the bendy and elevated streets of Shimla, donned with a layer of mist. The blue hue is evidence of the cold winds that dominate the environment. However, Solheim put the spotlight on another feature that makes the picture looks aesthetic and that is, cleanliness.

Sharing the picture, Solheim, in the caption, wrote, “Incredible India. This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla.” To further assert his adoration, he coupled the caption with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Incredible India 🇮🇳 This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla ❤️@thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed almost thirty thousand likes and various reactions from netizens, who couldn’t help but be proud of being Indian. Many couldn’t believe it was Shimla. Such as this user who wrote, “OMG this Shimla? Looks stunning!”

OMG this is Shimla? Looks stunning!!! https://t.co/rreobPDPbx — Pankaj Kumar, GTA REALTOR® (@PankajKRealtor) May 23, 2022

Another gave Shimla the title of “Summer Capital of India.”

Oh… My…

The Summer Capital of India🇮🇳.. https://t.co/V52SpYDvdU — Anil Katara (@AnilKat27138460) May 22, 2022

“Shimla is the real beauty,” this user wrote.

Shimla is the real beauty 😍 https://t.co/Rn3Y58iYyH — k.deepika (@deepikakhuteil) May 22, 2022

This user showcased her pride in the diversity and beauty of India.

The diversity of this India is immense, its beauty cannot be expressed in words, I like to think that I am an Indian. https://t.co/ecQX0Va8Cz — Pratima🇮🇳 (@PratimaMondal17) May 23, 2022

Here’s another user chiming in with the sentiment.

Many shared pictures of various other, equally enchanting landscapes in India.

This is not Europe. It's lavasa India pic.twitter.com/YeDAOeMddk — Digvijay yadav (@Digvija80933597) May 22, 2022

Just few pics of Shimla… pic.twitter.com/ZPhim5FHzZ — JD (@JayRudr) May 22, 2022

This is not the first time that Solheim has come forward on social media with his appreciation for Indian lands. Roughly a week ago, the diplomat shared an aerial view of the Maravanthe beach, Udupi, Karnataka. Not only this, Solheim tagged it as the “World’s Most Beautiful Cycling Route.”

Here’s the post:

World's Most Beautiful Cycling Route 🚴‍♀️ ?

Udupi, Karnataka, India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/BNU5fVdMlA — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 17, 2022

His post garnered over 89 thousand on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.