Not Everyone's Going 'Balle Balle' To Justin Trudeau's Impromptu Bhangra

Trudeau's dance moves have got people talking.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 23, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
Photo credits: @rohitgandhi_ | Twitter
46-year-old Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is on a week-long visit to India accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their three children has checked all the to-do desi things on his list.

From posing in front of the Taj Mahal to rubbing shoulders with Bollywood celebrities to playing cricket with legend Kapil Dev to wearing glittering sherwanis--Trudeau has done it all.

On Thursday evening, dressed in a black sherwani (who would have guessed it), Trudeau broke into impromptu Bhangra while dancing to the beats of dhol , as he stepped on the stage at Canada House in Delhi.

The video of his bhangra moves was uploaded on Twitter which soon went viral.

While there were some who appreciated Trudeau's dancing skills and his on-stage charm.











Many others came out criticising Trudeau for his Indian trip. Especially, the folks from his country. "His cultural appropriation and embarrassing behaviour is making us all cringe so hard," wrote one Twitter user.





















*Moonwalks outta here*

