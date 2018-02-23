Not Everyone's Going 'Balle Balle' To Justin Trudeau's Impromptu Bhangra



Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4

— Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

It's official, I think we should keep him. You can take ours https://t.co/sGs5kUyoRN — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) February 22, 2018



Damn, those are pretty awesome bhangra moves. Not easy to do. https://t.co/ic9jbd6EBK

— Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) February 22, 2018

This is the Spirit of Multiculturism which was introduced by his dad Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Canada is a country at peace with itself and with the world around. One of the world's top ten democracies — Ajay Singh (@APS080) February 22, 2018



Please Please Please India keep him

— jacquie (@jacquie_1959) February 22, 2018

Can someone tell him Indians don't live like they are in a Bollywood set 24x7 @vidurkhanna — Atirav Kapur (@atirav) February 22, 2018



Speaking on behalf of all Canadians, I am SO sorry for his behaviour on his vacation. His cultural appropriation and embarrassing behaviour is making us all cringe so hard.

We're very sorry.@CFRASnow @AndrewScheer @theJagmeetSingh



— Marek Tymowski (@MarkTymowski) February 22, 2018

‍♂️ This isn’t multiculturalism. It’s a desire to be popular like a rockstar. It’s the equivalent of Modi breakdancing on his trip to Canada. Trust me, not everybody loves this guy. — Ashish Anand (@ashishanand) February 22, 2018



Are you serious @JustinTrudeau? Are you trying to get a feature role in a Bollywood film?

— Don Jacyshyn (@djacyshyn) February 22, 2018



I can't believe my taxes are paying for this business tri...er, vacation. 8 days with the family with one short meeting. He or the Liberal party must pay for the other seven non-work days.

— Randy Huard (@HuardRandy) February 22, 2018