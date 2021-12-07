Not For Cats or Dogs, This Clothing Brand Designs Clothes Only For Lizards

Pet owners often dress their pets when it gets cold. And there are several companies that design clothes for dogs, cats and rabbits. But ever heard of a company that designs clothes for lizards? Yes, you read that right. Fashion Brand Company, founded in May 2018 by Penelope Gazin, designs clothes only for lizards.

The company website reads, “Fashion Brand Company is the first Fashion Line that is exclusively designed by, run by, and tailored to, lizards.”

As per the company website, all the clothes that are displayed on the models are speciality samples made in human size but the purchased garments are in lizard sizes. The company claims that they tailor garments for every (lizard) body type.

“Fashion Brand Company; we only make clothes for lizards," the website reads.

Each garment designed by the company is unique in itself. Some clothes are even made from human hair. According to Ripley’s website, some designs are so unique that they can even surprise you. Because many clothes look old-fashioned, while the sleeves of many outfits are lengthier than required.

The company, to expand its business, also makes matching clothes for the owner and their pet lizards.

IG Link:

The company with its Instagram page has created quite a buzz among netizens. People are quite surprised to see these clothes on social media. In a video released in September, a user wrote, “Looking at the lizard, it seems that he is very happy to see his new fashionable clothes.”

IG link:

Meanwhile, other pet lovers are demanding the company design clothes for their dogs and cats too. In one of its videos, the lizard is wearing a small hat and has a cute pink colour dress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.