Not Getting Enough Sleep Since Pandemic? Hotels are Now Offering 'Sleepcations' to Help You Relax

The coronavirus has dealt a hard blow on everyone and amid a work from home routine for most professionals, the idea of work and vacation has changed to a great extent. The pandemic has also affected people’s mental health with stress levels shooting up due to job cuts, salary cuts and lastly but most importantly, health issues, both physical and mental. Amid all this, the hospitality sector has been offering a unique sail-through idea in such testing times. The relatively new concept of ‘sleepcation’ seems to be catching up to everyone, where rejuvenation is the chief goal.

A recent study on sleep was conducted by the Bengaluru institute of ITC Life Sciences & Technology Centre and a luxury hotel chain group where it was revealed that such sleep packages definitely help in improving the quality of life and work-sleep pattern, especially in times like these. And with tourist spots opening up slightly, people have been taking tours but at a vigilant pace. And now as incidents of Covid-19 cases spiking again seem to be doing the rounds, people are being more partial towards a staycation idea more and more.

Many professionals are slowly but surely warming up to the idea of a sleepcation because it to be a huge help in increasing their productivity and work-life balance, the TOI reported.

With work hours naturally extending thanks to a work from home schedule, late night work, erratic sleep schedules coupled with unhealthy eating choices have caused a lot of disruptions, eventually affecting sleep. Hotels are also offering added services to help aid better sleep for guests that include spa treatments and special pillows, to name a few.

The luxury hotels are also providing menus that are helpful in inducing good sleep. People are now trying to keep at bay the ‘pandemic-fatigue cycle’.

The sleep retreats are gaining popularity everywhere with wellness resorts in both India and outside aiming to pull in customers who are prioritizing their sleep as a way of self-care.

A recent study that was conducted by the University College London researchers said that only 1 in 10 people have said that they get very good sleep at night during Covid times. The study, which surveyed some 70,000 and more people said that out of them only 7.7% say they have ‘very good’ sleep.

The researchers are claiming many factors to be the reason behind this lack of sleep and quality. Lead author Daisy Fancourt, PhD, and colleagues said they found that those who come from lower household incomes or who are affected by some or the other mental or physical stress conditions and also interestingly some from the ethnic minority backgrounds were the ones who were mostly affected by the poor quality of sleep during the pandemic.