Not Imran Khan, Meet the 16-Year-Old Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize for Awareness About Climate Change

If Thunberg wins the prize, she would be the youngest Prize holder, beating Malala Yousafzai, who won it at age 17.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 15, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
While the world may have been speculating whether Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan would be nominated for the Nobel peace prize or not, with him addressing these speculations further, the world missed out on another contender.

16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work leading a youth campaign to halt climate change.

The activist, who was named one of TIME’sMost Influential Teens of 2018, and has inspired hundreds of thousands of students at schools around the world to hold strikes in an effort to urge their leaders to act for climate change, was nominated for the prize by three Norwegian lawmakers.

If Thunberg wins the prize, she would be the youngest Prize holder, beating Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan, who won it at age 17.

Thunberg, who describes herself as a "16 year old climate activist with Asperger" on her Twitter bio, rose to fame after she staged a school strike for climate change in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.
She further spoke at the UN Climate Talks in Poland in December and at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January this year, where she brought up an important point: "We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people."

For everyone who is still confused about how climate change and peace go together, this tweet summarizes it for you.




Thunberg has responded to the nomination of the peace prize on her Twitter.




This nomination comes at a time when United States of America president, Donald Trump still doesn't acknowledge that climate change is real.
