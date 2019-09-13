Take the pledge to vote

Not Just a Cool Camera But iPhone's Pet Portrait Mode Is Grabbing Users

Prospective users are happy with the iPhone 11 features and here's how they are reacting to it on social media.

Trending Desk

September 13, 2019
Not Just a Cool Camera But iPhone's Pet Portrait Mode Is Grabbing Users
Image for representation.
Apple has recently launched its iPhone 11 and its cameras are not just for selfies but even more. Users are super excited with the new 'Pet Portrait Mode' that can take portrait mode photos of pets and animals. The announcement drew lauds and applause from the audience during the iPhone 11 launch event.

Now, a user can click pictures of their precious fur baby and flaunt it to their friends. The ‘Pet Portrait Mode’ promises to capture your animal's best angles. Prospective users are happy with the 'Pet Portrait Mode' of the iPhone 11 and here's how they are reacting to it on social media:

A Twitter user said that she did not think that she needed to purchase iPhone 11 but after hearing that it has ‘Pet Portrait Mode’, she realised that she must have one.

To use Portrait Mode, a user will have to open the Camera app on his/her iPhone 11 and swipe to Portrait mode. Portrait Lighting effects will appear at the bottom of the viewfinder.

Though the previous models of Apple iPhones have included a Portrait Mode, the latest ‘Pet Portrait Mode’ is designed specifically for non-human models.

The ‘Pet Portrait Mode’ will identify animal faces. Previously, Portrait Mode only properly worked on humans but the new camera is designed to work better for animals too.

Launched in an array of six colours including shades of green and purple, the Apple iPhone 11 is priced onward of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The iPhone 11 128GB variant will cost Rs 69,900 in India, while the iPhone 11 256GB is priced officially at Rs 79,900 in India.

