Not Just Area 51, Here are 10 Other Places People Want to 'Storm'

Recently, a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” went viral online where creators explained that they will meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate an entry. "If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens," the event description read.

The plan, scheduled for the early hours of September 20 has already gained a lot of momentum; 1.9 million people have RSVP’d as “attending” the raid, while 1.4 million more are “interested” in being a part of "Storm Area 51."

While, the post was originally planned in jest, the United States Airforce issues a very stern warning, discouraging anyone from venturing near the area where they train American armed forces.

While it may have discouraged people from pulling off the storming, it turns out, Area 51 is not the only place that people from around the world would like to storm.

Here are a few other places people, conspiracy theorists, Ufologists, and internet satirists would like to storm and when the events are being held as posted on Facebook.

Storm Loch Ness

Slated for September 21, the event Storm Loch Ness, Nessi can't hide from us all, is obviously to find the famed monster lurking within the waves of the lake. Only thing, a spokesperson for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute told CNN, "There's really no need to 'storm' Loch Ness, given that it is open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year."

Storm Harvard

Another September 20 event, Storm Harvard, They Can't Stop All of Boston, has 168 aimed at going and the event description reads, "If we naruto run, we can move faster than their rejection letters."

Storm the Bermuda Triangle

"After our forces recoup from 'storm Area 51,' and learn how to use the alien technologies. We will take the flying saucers and make our way to the unseen land. We can’t all get lost if everyone goes!" reads the description for the October 12 event which already has 5.8K people interested in going.

Storm the Vatican

Another bizarre event, Storm the Vatican, hosted by VRIL Society aims at finding out what the pope has got to hide.

Storm Mt. Everest

The description for the November 12 event Storm:Everest. They can’t freeze us all, reads, "After the victories at Storm:Area 51, and Bermuda. Our next target is in sight!! The Cold peaks and Yeti cheeks of Mt. Everest." Storm Area 52: "Let's get them after they get Area 51 so they have no time to prepare," reads the description.

Storm Boston Harbor

Seems history buffs too wanted to join in on the 'storming' bandwagon. The December 16 event alludes to the 'political and mercantile protest by the SOns of Liberty on the internet.' ""The British/american government may respond harshly and the episode may escalate into a Revolution," the event description further reads. Storm Berwick to Reclaim it for Alba: Sleated for September 19, "Time has come to liberate The Illegally Occupied Southern Half of Berwick," organisers say for the event which has almost 2,000 people interested in going.

Storm the Bastille

Slated for July 14, 2020, the event description simple reads, "Let's get that bread."

Storm the White House: Moving away from events, this is a bonafide group on Facebook, whose group description reads, "We all know the drill already, Once we recuperate from storming area 51... WE STORM THE WHITE HOUSE. They cant stop all of us." They have not mentioned when they plan to do it though.

Overthrow the Government

The boldest of all the events out their perhaps, this one, posted by Samuel Smith, has almost 2,000 people interested but only 620 registered as going. The event description simply reads, "they can't stop all of us."