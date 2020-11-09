Not Just Biden's Blue, US Elections 2020 also Ushered 'Rainbow Wave' with Highest Ever LGBTQ Wins

The enthralling US presidential elections this year have surely given an opportunity to some of the most progressive candidates to take up important positions in the administration. The number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates projected to win their respective races across the country has started a "Rainbow Wave".

From Delaware Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator, making her the highest-ranking trans politician in the United States. From Vermont, Taylor Small became the state's first trans legislator and in Kansas, Stephanie Byers became the first trans person of colour to be elected to her state's legislature.

Seven years ago, my parents and I drove down to Legislative Hall to testify before the Delaware State Senate and to urge them to pass the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act. (1/9) — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 8, 2020

Speaking of intersectionality, Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones from New York state won their races for the US House of Representatives, making them the first two openly LGBTQ+ Black members of Congress. Jabari Brisport became the first openly LGBTQ+ person of colour to be elected to New York's state legislature.

Before I ran in '17, we had no out trans state legislators. In '21, we'll have 7.Welcome to the National Trans State Legislators Caucus, Sen.-elect @SarahEMcBride and Reps.-elect @TaylorSmallVT & @ByersForKansas!Welcome back, Reps. @BriannaForCO, @GerriCannon & @Lisa4Exeter! — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 4, 2020

Michelle Rayner from Florida is the first queer Black woman to be elected to the state legislature and Shevrin Jones became the first openly LGBTQ+ State Senator. From the southern state of Georgia and Rhode Island, Kim Jackson and Tiara Mack, respectively, became the first openly LGBTQ+ member of their state's Senate.

From Tennessee, Torrey Harris and Eddie Mannis won their bids for the state House, making them the first two openly LGBTQ+ candidates to be elected to the state legislature. Adrian Tam from Hawaii has become the only openly LGBTQ+ member serving in that state's legislature. Mauree Turner from Oklahoma also made history as the first non-binary person to ever be elected to a state legislature. From the swing state of Pennsylvania, Jess Benham is not only the first LGBTQ+ woman but is also one of very few autistic people to serve in a US state legislature.

Mayor Annise Parker, the President and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement that the LGBTQ candidates have made historic inroads in state legislatures across the country, winning in states and chambers where they never have before. Parker especially mentioned the Trans candidates who registered unprecedented victories, including electing the first trans state senator and almost doubling the number of trans-state legislators in US.