Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans

While cats have a reputation for being aloof and independent, the way they bond with their owners show the depth of their human attachments.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans
Man's new best friend? (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

For years, there has been a misconception that cats do not share a bond with humans, like dogs do. While dogs lick you and play with you to show their attachment, cats never show it through their actions. However, a new study published in Current Biology has found out that cats bond really well with their humans, even if they don’t show it often.

The study says that while cats have a reputation for being aloof and independent, the way they bond with their owners show their socio-cognitive abilities and the depth of their human attachments. The findings show that even domestic cats form secure and insecure bonds with their human caretakers.

“Like dogs, cats display social flexibility in regard to their attachments with humans,” said Kristyn Vitale of Oregon State University, adding, “The majority of cats are securely attached to their owner and use them as a source of security in a novel environment.”

In a behavioural experiment conducted to examine the bonds between cats and humans, the research team observed how cats respond to their owners in a strange environment. Similar tests had been run before with primates and dogs.

During the test, an adult cat or kitten was made to spend two minutes with caregiver. They were then left alone for two minutes. When they were reunited with the caretakers again, the cats’ responses to seeing their owners classified into attachment styles. The results show that cats bond in a way that’s surprisingly similar to infants.

The team is now exploring the importance of this work in relation to the kittens and cats that end up in animal shelters. “We’re currently looking at several aspects of cat attachment behavior, including whether socialization and fostering opportunities impact attachment security in shelter cats,” Vitale said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram