Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change

Greta Thunberg, a teenage Swedish climate activist, on Monday, scathingly criticised world leaders for their 'betrayal' of young people through their inaction over the climate crisis at the United Nations summit.

Thunberg told government representatives that they are failing young people because of their inability to deliver ambitious new commitments to address global heating and that "young people are starting to understand" their "betrayal."

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg was heard saying at the event.

However, Thunberg is not the only youngster to fight for climate change, demanding action from world leaders for a better tomorrow.

Soon after Thunberg’s powerful speech at the summit, teenage climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor took to Twitter to reveal to the world, others like Thunberg who have been fighting for a greener tomorrow. Addressing the media Villaseñor said she is "writing about the international climate crisis lawsuit" that she along with Thunberg are launching and also spoke about the "15 other child plaintiffs" and their "names, experiences and stories."

Villaseñor revealed their names: Chiara Sacchi, Catarina Lorenzo, Iris Duquesne, Raina Ivanova, Ridhima Pandey, David Ackley III, Ranton Anjain, Litokne Kabua, Deborah Adegbile, Carlos Manuel, Ayakha Melithafa, Ellen-Anne, Raslen Jbeili and Carl Smith.

Alexandria Villasenor herself is a leader of student strikes for the climate in the United States and has also launched her own youth-led nonprofit, Earthuprising.org.

Carl Smith: The 17-year-old member of the indigenous Yupiaq tribe, Smith believes that the Yupiaq would be able to maintain their culture and traditions if they did not live off the land in Akiak like generations before them.

Catarina Lorenzo: The Brazil teenager has experienced a much drier climate due to a lack of rain, which exacerbates forest fires and causes water shortages. She urges all the world’s leaders to respect the limits of planet Earth.

Chiara Sacchi: A Haedo resident, Sacchi, extreme climate conditions has wreacked havoc on her way of life and she fears what a future impacted by the climate crisis will bring.

Ellen-Anne: A member of the Sami Community in Sweden, climate changes fundamentally threaten the Sami people’s livelihood that has existed for thousands of years.

Iris Duquesne: Hailing from France, Iris thinks about climate change every day, often feeling powerless and betrayed by authorities and fears what the future will bring.

Raina Ivanova: From Hamburg, Germany, she and her younger sisters worry about the rising temperatures after the consequences of climate change disrupted her thoughts, life and dreams.

Raslene Joubali: The teenager from Tabarka has seen the climate change considerable in the past few years with wildfires become extremely rampant in their part of the world.

Deborah Adegbile: The 12-year-old from Nigera is seeing significant changes in their tropical city due to climate change. As a result of these changes, Debby has become an advocate for ocean protection.

Ayakha Melithafa: From Cape Town in South Africa, the changes around her have led Ayakha to become a dedicated climate activist in her community.

Ridhima Pandey: Hailing from Nainital in India, recent years have seen climate changes affect the Ganges River and subsequently their religious festival called Kanwar Yatra. Rising temperature threatens the Ganges River which now faces lowering water levels due to droughts or sees flooding like the one in 2013.

Carlos Manuel: Climate change saw the Philippines teenager face the 2013 super typhoon Haiyan that completely devastated the north and Carlos remembers that the typhoon’s incredibly strong winds that completely wiped out the whole island.

Litokne Kabua: Kabua'a family has always relied on the ocean and the climate crisis is threatening the way of life of the Marshallese people.

David Ackley III: Hailing from Majuro, the capital of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, in a town called Uliga, he has seen the impacts of climate change creeping up onto their island with the rising sea.

Ranton Anjain: Increasing heat has brought more frequent outbreaks of dengue on Marshall Islands where Anjain lives and Ranton worries what climate change will mean for his future.

