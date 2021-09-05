Not Just Humans But Mammals, Birds too Evolve Faster in Mountains: Study

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have found in a new study that mammals and birds evolve quicker in mountains compared to those in not elevated regions. Analysing historical data of the past 300 million years, the researchers found that speciation — the formation of new species — in mammals and birds happened much more quickly in mountain regions. The study also disentangles the believed role of climate change driving the evolution and formation of new species.

Evolutionary biologists already know that people who are living in mountains for generations are more evolved than people living at sea level. For example, when sea-level people go to mountains, the lower pressure on high altitudes makes it harder for them to breathe sufficient oxygen and even walking slowly can be unexpectedly exhausting. However, people whose ancestors have lived in the mountains for thousands do not have altitude sickness and their life is much easier. For example, people living in Tibet have broader arteries and capillaries. In South America’s Andes mountain range, natives are capable of dissolving more oxygen in their blood.

However, evolution is not limited to adaptation. For mammals and birds, who get separated from the fellow members of their species at lower altitudes, evolve faster and as a result, they turn into an entirely new species, which means they can no longer mate with the sea-level creatures with common ancestors, or even if they mate, they cannot produce viable offsprings. The speciation is primarily thought to be driven by climate change.

However, the findings of the new study claim that this belief is not true for birds and mammals living at high altitudes.

“ Whereas previously the formation of new species was thought to be driven by climate, we’ve found that elevation change has a greater effect at a global scale,” said Dr Andrew Tanentzap, one of the authors of the study, in a statement. The study was published on September 2 in Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Scientists believe that the new study uncovers the surprising impact of change in elevation on the world’s biodiversity. Nonetheless, the research confirms that topological change will always be a key driver of evolutionary change.

