Not Just Humans, Even Cars Can Skid Over Banana Peels; YouTuber Shows How

Banana peels are slippery and can make you trip. Remember how the likes of Charlie Chaplin or cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry fell hilariously after they slipped stepping on a banana peel? But do cars also slip over the peel? A YouTuber was intrigued and did his small experiment to know what happens when a car drivers over a banana peel. YouTube channel The Action Lab’s latest video tries to find out how the slippery effect of bananas actually affect a driver driving on a Mario Kart track. The YouTuber named James, who has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and works as an R&D engineer, shows in his latest video how his mario kart slipped or did not slip as he drove over a banana peel and a collection of banana peels.

In the eight-minute-long video, James explains why bananas are slippery. He mentions that when some sort of pressure is applied on a banana peel, a fluid called polysaccharides mixed with some proteins oozes out. This liquid is slippery in nature and this is what makes a person slip when they step on it at an angle of fifteen degrees or more, explains James. With this explanation, James says that he would be testing how this slippery fluid would affect his driving when placed over the go-karting race track.

The video has been viewed by over 1,08,172 YouTube users since it was shared on March 23, 2021.

The video then next moves to the go-karting track where James’ wife throws one banana peel on his tracks and as he drives over it. There were no dramatic slippery effects when there was one banana peel on his track. However, when the YouTuber places a bunch of banana peels together on a sharp turn of the track, that is when his vehicle is seen slipping. James explains that the collective effect of slippery fluid is obviously more than that of one. He even goes on to say that another factor that determines the slipperiness is the surface against which the banana peels are placed.