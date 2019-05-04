Not Just IPL, Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is Also Winning Big on Food Delivery Apps

After emerging victorious in the previous season (2018) and winning the trophy thrice (2010,2011,2018) Chennai Super Kings have been IPL favourites for the last decade under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And with IPL season nearing the semis, it seems they are a hot fan favourite.Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team leads the scores in a study conducted by Zomato, the online food delivery app, which has been allowing users to 'predict' the outcome of IPL matches to earn credit points. An analysis of the user predictions since the beginning of this season has revealed that maximum users predicted in favour of CSK.20 percent users predicted for a CSK victory, with Mumbai Indians close at heels with 18 percent favourable predictions.The results are based upon 14 million predictions received so far from 224 cities out of which 189 cities voted the most for CSK.While the most number of predictions came from New Delhi, it was Waranagal in Telangana that made the most accurate predictions.The study also reveals that states prefer IPL teams despite their own residential allegiances. Users from Rajasthan voted most CSK despite not being residents of Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir voted the most for Mumbai Indians.Not just numbers, CSK has also garnered fan loyalty. Fans who have been voting for CSK seem to be voting for it from the very start. On the March 23 opener match between CSK and Royal Challengers, users from 22 cities voted 100 percent for the boys in yellow.The insights are proof of the enduring popularity of CSK's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has earned the title ‘Thala’ down south, thanks several match-winning performances in the ongoing season. CSK currently sits on top on the points table and looks to bring back the trophy for the second time in consecutive years.With 10.7 million IPL viewers on Hotstar, it bodes well for companies to capitalise on the popularity of the show. And allowing users to 'predict' matches in exchange for Rs 10-30 discounts seems a genius marketing technique to home in the sweet spot.