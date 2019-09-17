Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Wishes 'Father of Dravidian Movement' Periyar on 141th Birthday

Known popularly called 'Father of Dravidian Movement,'in his time had done exemplary works against Brahminical dominance, caste prevalence and women oppression in Tamil Nadu.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Twitter Wishes 'Father of Dravidian Movement' Periyar on 141th Birthday
Periyar. (Image: periyarevrcollege.ac.in/)
Not just Narendra Modi, another prominent politician also shares a birthday on September 17.

2019 marks the 141th birthday of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, known more popularly as just 'Periyar.' Periyar, also called Thanthai Periyar, was an Indian social activist and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam.



Erode Venkata Ramasamy Periyar, who was born in 1879 in the then-Madras, initially joined his father's business. He was also a member of the Congress party, but left after he found it to be dominated by Brahmins.

Priyar's philosophy originated from his opposition to Brahminism as a higher form. He found that Brahmins dominanted all other castes through their religious principles and practices, and criticized them. He propounded rationalism and criticised the Hindu religion as superstitious.

Along with wishes for Narendra Modi Netizens also wished the Father of Dravidian movement a happy birthday on Twitter. #HBDPERIYAR141 became one of the top trends on Twitter.

