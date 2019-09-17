Twitter Wishes 'Father of Dravidian Movement' Periyar on 141th Birthday

Not just Narendra Modi, another prominent politician also shares a birthday on September 17.

2019 marks the 141th birthday of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, known more popularly as just 'Periyar.' Periyar, also called Thanthai Periyar, was an Indian social activist and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam.

Known popularly called 'Father of Dravidian Movement,'in his time had done exemplary works against Brahminical dominance, caste prevalence and women oppression in Tamil Nadu.

Erode Venkata Ramasamy Periyar, who was born in 1879 in the then-Madras, initially joined his father's business. He was also a member of the Congress party, but left after he found it to be dominated by Brahmins.

Priyar's philosophy originated from his opposition to Brahminism as a higher form. He found that Brahmins dominanted all other castes through their religious principles and practices, and criticized them. He propounded rationalism and criticised the Hindu religion as superstitious.

Along with wishes for Narendra Modi Netizens also wished the Father of Dravidian movement a happy birthday on Twitter. #HBDPERIYAR141 became one of the top trends on Twitter.

We honour E. V. Ramasamy, more famously known as #Periyar, on his birth anniversary. A social activist and a politician, he started the Self-Respect Movement and was also referred to as Thanthai Periyar. pic.twitter.com/LD4AY2vMMb — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2019

"If all in the country are given education, can there exist a caste for doing mean work?"- Periyar E.V.Ramasamy#HBDPeriyar141 pic.twitter.com/QDVxJZDqCJ — DMK IT WING (@DMKITwing) September 17, 2019

Periyar E.V.R. Father Of Tamil Nadu Speech On Castes Issues on become priests in Hindu temples, untouchables Issuses , And At 1970 Dr.Karunanidhi Chief minister had first passed an order to clear the way for members of all castes to become priests.,#பெரியார்141#HBDPeriyar141 pic.twitter.com/5Zo8t9joxl — кαναяι~gσωтнαм ρσууαмσzнι (@gowthamkavari) September 16, 2019

"If god is the root cause for our degradation, destroy that god. If it religion, destroy it..."#HBDPERIYAR141 #பெரியார்141 pic.twitter.com/65fHuXXfmr — நித்யா (@nithya_shre) September 17, 2019

புத்துலக தொலை நோக்காளர், தென்கிழக்கு ஆசியாவின் சாக்ரடீஸ், சமூக சீர்திருத்த இயக்கத்தின் தந்தை, அறியாமை, மூட நம்பிக்கை, அர்த்தமற்ற சம்பிரதாயங்கள் மட்டமான பழக்க வழக்கங்கள் ஆகியவற்றின் கடும் எதிரி என புகழப்பெற்ற தந்தை பெரியார் அவர்களின் புகழ் ஓங்குக.. pic.twitter.com/D2aWhPfx7f — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) September 17, 2019

Periyar continues to be an inspiration for all who are battling obscurantism, injustices and inequalities. Tributes To Periyar! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 17, 2019

