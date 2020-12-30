Not Just Shehnaz Gill, Samosas at This Chennai Eatery Also Don't Want Their 'Fillings' Hurt

If you've been on Instagram in the past two weeks, you must have seen your explore section filled with a remix of 'Tauda kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta?'

In what we can only describe as a cultural reset of 'Biggini Shoot' and 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?' the newest remix starts with a clip of Shehnaz Gill from when she was on Bigg Boss and said the iconic lines of "Toh kya karu mein mar jau? Mereko koi feelings nehi hai? Tumhari feelings tumhari. Tauda kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta?" to point out the inequalities she was facing.

A Chennai eatery's samosas may mirror that feeling.

The receipt of a meal at an eatery in Chennai posted on Reddit is what brings it to light. The restaurant, 'Shree Chaats Mithai and Namkeen' has a unique bottom line that quickly caught everyone's attention.

"Never hurt a samosa or kachori by saying NO.. They too have fillings inside!!'"

The receipt otherwise reads the order which took place on 17th December, 2020. The receipt also had the address of Shree Chaats Mithai and Namkeen, located at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Oggiyampet, Chennai.

Based on the receipt, the customer had ordered two Samosa Chaat for Rs 150, a mixed chaat for Rs 90, a plate of cheese pav bhaji for Rs 105 and dahi bhel puri for Rs 70.

The bottom line is a play on 'feelings' with 'fillings,' but the timing of it has seemed to catch Redditor's attention. Inanimate objects, food or otherwise, have fillings...err... feelings too.

"Toh kya karu mai mar jau? Meri koi filling nahi hai?," wrote one user.

The rest, however, started debating on the prices of Samosa Chaat. Is 75 rupees for a plate of chaat too expensive, when it's bought from a established high-end namkeen shop? Several people felt the prices were too high, and they could get it for cheaper at a local vendor.

Essentially, they summed up the, "Tauda kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta?" part.