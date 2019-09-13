Not Just Twitter, PM Modi is One of the Most Followed Leaders on Instagram and YouTube Too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest-followed Indian figure on Twitter. His handle @narendramodi has over 50 million followers on the social media platform. The Indian leader, on an international forum, stands third in terms of Twitter followers. The 68-year-old is very active on the internet, sharing all his speeches, visits, social interactions across all the platforms.

Not just the micro-blogging site, the Prime Minister is also active on his Facebook handle with nearly 44 million followers and on Instagram with around 25 million followers. Prime Minister Modi has 3.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel as well, where he shares all the videos of his speeches and rallies during elections.

In Indian political scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is way ahead of all his colleagues when it comes to social media presence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, a little over 3 million followers on Facebook and 899k followers on Instagram. His YouTube page has a mere 180k subscribers.

The official twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has 3.55 million followers and her presence on Facebook is limited to 3.2 million followers. On Instagram, the Bengal leader has 26.4k followers.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has a better presence on Twitter and Facebook than his peers with 15.4 million followers on Twitter and over 6.9 million followers on Facebook. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has 122k followers on Instagram and presently, has no YouTube page to his name.

Prime Minister Modi came back to power in May 2019 for a second term in office with a monumental margin against his oppositions. An annual survey by Gallup International put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders; after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

