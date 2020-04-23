Not Kartik Aaryan, Ramayan Fans Think Lakshman was the Original King of Monologues

Doordarshan has emerged as the most-watched channel during the lockdown, and it's all because of Ramayan. Turns out, Ramayan fans have now discovered a few similarities between the Sunil Lahiri, the actor who plays the role of Lakshman and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan's claim to fame was his famous monologues from the Punchnama franchise. In each of his monologues, he seemed to go on a rant about everything that is wrong with women and how men should steer clear of them. However, Ramayan fans feel that the title of the "monologue king" should instead be given to Lakshman.

In the show, Lakshman gives a powerful and emotional monologue defending Sita after Lord Ram said that his wife would have to go through Agnipariksha to get to him. Quite different from what Kartik's ideology, right?

Here, you can compare the speeches:

Lakshman's speech in Ramayan:

Kartik Aaryan's speech in Punchnama:

Kartik Aaryan also recently landed himself in controversy after uploading a video on Instagram where he can be seen 'punishing' his sister for making bad rotis. The video drew flak and the actor eventually deleted it.

READ: Serial Misogynist Kartik Aaryan Thinks Women Should be Punished For Making Bad Rotis

