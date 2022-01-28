'Not Liquor': Sanjay Raut Backs Sale of Wine in Supermarkets, Says it 'Will Benefit Farmers'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday defended the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state, saying that it would double the farmers’ income. In a statement to ANI, Raut says, “Wine is not a liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We’ve done this to double farmers’ income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers.”

Currently, the state allows the sale of wine only through liquor stores. According to reports, 65 percent units of the wine industry in the country is located in the state, with a majority of them in Nashik, Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.

But the supermarkets which are near places of worship or educational institutions cannot sell wine. Further, wine sale will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force. Supermarkets will have to be pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for selling wine.

However, the opposition parties including BJP have slammed the decision, saying that the government was promoting liquor. BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the decision, saying the government had rolled back prohibition.

“We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra (‘liquor state’)," he said. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not help people during two years of the pandemic but its “priority is promoting the sale of liquor," the former chief minister said.

