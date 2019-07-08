Not ‘My’ Team: Sanjay Manjrekar Stands Ground After Vaughan Pokes Fun for Picking Ravindra Jadeja
Sanjay Manjrekar included Ravindra Jadeja in his predicted lineup for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semifinal match, which saw former England skipper Michael Vaughan pull his leg.
File photo of Sanjay Manjrekar
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called the Saurashtra all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces cricketer which didn’t go down well with Jadeja.
But going into Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Manjrekar predicted the India squad for the match with Jadeja finding a place in the team which saw former England skipper Michael Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down.
Responding to Manjrekar's tweet, Vaughan wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"
To which Manjrekar replied: "‘Predicted' my dear Vaughan...not ‘my' team."
Earlier, without taking sides, Rohit Sharma had said that each person reacts differently to different situations.
Speaking to IANS, Manjrekar had said on the eve of the Bangladesh game that he still wanted to back Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite their poor outing against England. Reacting to this, Jadeja had asked the expert to learn to respect people.
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.
Reacting to the comments, Jadeja had tweeted: "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)."
Manjrekar did change his opinion on Saturday during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a 'street-smart' cricketer.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019: How Politicians Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman’s Maiden Budget
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poor Defending, Work in Progress: Why India Lost to Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup Opener
- Apple is Our Role Model For Customer Data Privacy, Says Huawei CEO
- ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz
- Upcoming Nissan Leaf EV Spotted Charging in Kerala Secretariat
- MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s