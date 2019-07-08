Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Not ‘My’ Team: Sanjay Manjrekar Stands Ground After Vaughan Pokes Fun for Picking Ravindra Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar included Ravindra Jadeja in his predicted lineup for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semifinal match, which saw former England skipper Michael Vaughan pull his leg.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Not ‘My’ Team: Sanjay Manjrekar Stands Ground After Vaughan Pokes Fun for Picking Ravindra Jadeja
File photo of Sanjay Manjrekar
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called the Saurashtra all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces cricketer which didn’t go down well with Jadeja.

But going into Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Manjrekar predicted the India squad for the match with Jadeja finding a place in the team which saw former England skipper Michael Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down.

Responding to Manjrekar's tweet, Vaughan wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

To which Manjrekar replied: "‘Predicted' my dear Vaughan...not ‘my' team."

Earlier, without taking sides, Rohit Sharma had said that each person reacts differently to different situations.

Speaking to IANS, Manjrekar had said on the eve of the Bangladesh game that he still wanted to back Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite their poor outing against England. Reacting to this, Jadeja had asked the expert to learn to respect people.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Reacting to the comments, Jadeja had tweeted: "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)."

Manjrekar did change his opinion on Saturday during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a 'street-smart' cricketer.

