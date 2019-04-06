LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Not Nauroz, It's Navreh': Priyanka Gandhi Trolled for Wishing Parsi New Year to Kashmiri Pandits

Nauroz is the Iranian New Year celebrated by Parsis across the world. The Kashmir New Year is called "Navreh".

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Ever since her formal entry into the Congress as the chief of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left no opportunity to woo and charm voters.

Be it boat rides on the river Ganga or heartfelt tweets asking constituencies to "take care" of brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka has risen to every occasion with grace and effectiveness.

However, the Gandhi sibling recently made a faux pas that social media is not going to let her forget soon. On Saturday, a day celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits' as the beginning of the New Year, Gandhi wrote the following tweet.




The social media-savvy leader, who recently joined Twitter only to gather a over millions of followers within the first hour, reached out to her "Kashmiri sisters and brothers" with a sweet message about how her mother fixed her "Thali", a patent component of the Kashmiri New Year's Day.

It is to be remembered the Priyanka herself is part Kashmiri Pandit on her maternal grandfather, Jawaharalal Nehru's side and part Parsi from her father Feroz Khan's side.

However, Priyanka seems to have a mixed the festival of the Kashmiri New Year with the Iranian New Year celebrated by Parsis across the world.

In her tweet, Priyanka wrote, "Nauroz Mubarak". Nauroz or Nawroz is the name of the Parsi New Year which was celebrated in March.

The Kashmiri Pandits' New Year is called "Navreh", not "Nauroz".

Though she got the custom right - Navreh does include making "Thalis" (dishes full of assorted food items) that are supposed to be kept overnight so that they are the first thing one sees upon waking in the new year's morning.

To be fair, a similar custom is followed during the celebration of the Parsi "Nauroz". It seems Priyanka confused the two festivals. Or probably just misspelt it.

Social media was not as forgiving, especially so close to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, where netizens and opposition members have their hawk eyes constantly trained on every move by any politician or party.

Priyanka was instantly called out for her of ignorance.






















Looks like Priyanka needs to install a spell-checker in her phone.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

