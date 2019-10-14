Not Only Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, There Have Been Other Married Couples Honoured with the Nobel Prize

Popular sitcom Big Bang Theory concluded in May 2019 with the main couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler being bestowed with the Nobel Prize. And like this fictional story, there are many real life couples, who have been awarded the Nobel Prize for their contribution to the society.

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo will be jointly receiving the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, along with Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." Before Banerjee and Duflo, there were many couples who were honoured with the prestigious Nobel Prize.

Let’s take a look at the list of married couples who have received the Nobel Prize.

1) Marie Curie and Pierre Curie

Polish-born Marie Curie and her French husband Pierre Curie shared the Nobel Prize in physics in 1903 for their “joint researches on the radiation phenomena." Antoine Henri Becquerel's 1897 discovery of radioactivity had inspired the Curies to investigate it further and they managed to extract two previously unknown elements: polonium and radium, both of which were more radioactive than uranium.

2) Frederic Joliot and Irene Joliot-Curie

Daughter of Marie and Pierre Curie, Irene, along with her husband Frederic Joliot won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1935. They studied the structure of the atom which is an essential step in the discovery of the neutron. They also took part in building the first French early nuclear reactor in 1948.

3) Carl Cori and Gerty Cori

In 1947, Carl Cori and his wife Gerty Cori shared the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine with Bernardo Alberto Houssay for "their discovery of the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen." The couple tied a knot in 1920, and this is the same year they both earned doctorates in medicine from the German University of Prague.

4) Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrdal

Married in 1924, Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrdal both won Nobel prizes but in different years and in different categories. Gunnar, a professor at the Stockholm School of Economics and a member of the Swedish parliament, was awarded the 1974 Economics Prize along with Austria's Friedrich August von Hayek for "their pioneering work in the theory of money and economic fluctuations." Eight years later, diplomat and politician Alva Myrdal shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mexican Alfonso Garcia Robles for their roles in U.N disarmament negotiations.

5) May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser

The Mosers shared the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2014 with U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe for their discovery of the brain's positioning system. This fundamental work in neuroscience could have applications in Alzheimer’s and other diseases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.