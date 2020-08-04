Not Only Us, Even a Leopard 'Loves' Watching a 'Majestic' Elephant Feed on Tree

Elephant videos most certainly bring a smile to one’s face. The latest video of the giant animal too does not fail at the same. However, what is unique in this video is the way in which a leopard is calmly watching it.

According to the clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, an elephant can be seen eating something from a tree while the big cat is patiently seated on a rock and is watching with utmost concentration.

The 19-second clip has been viewed more than 22,000 times since being posted. The video has been receiving much love from Twitterati. A person said, "What a glorious moment. Unimaginable duo being together, not attacking but probably appreciating each other. Majestic indeed. Quite often I wonder Animals are such wonderful souls. Thanks for sharing (sic)."

Another person, who seemed to be quite curious by this sight said, "Just a quick question..While the Elephant was peacefully eating and the leopard watching over him, do you think within the elephant must have been scared that the Leopard might attack him or what."

A different user asked, "Are there any instances where elephants are attacked by lions or leopards?", to which the officer replied saying, "Yes. Elephant calves mainly."

Few weeks back, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, a video was shot in the jungles of Mudumalai in the Nilgiri mountain range in Tamil Nadu. "A big and beautiful elephant family is on the move in the jungles of Mudumalai. Adorable little calves are playfully moving along hiding behind their mothers legs," Sahu tweeted.