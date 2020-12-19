Not Pawsible? Dog Gets Into Car, Changes Gears, Sets It in Motion to Roll Down Ditch

To end 2020 with a bizarre incident, a dog in Ontario apparently set a car into motion by changing its gears, resulting it to roll into a ditch.

On December 9, Ontario Provincial Law Enforcement officials were called to attend a vehicle which had rolled into a ditch. On reaching the spot, they found that it was the family’s pet dog that had set the car in motion and was responsible for the crash.

According to Grenville Ontario Provincial Police, the vehicle ‘had been inadvertently set in motion’ by the pet canine that was left alone in the car. The owner, who had just exited the car, tried to stop it but failed and sustained ‘minor injuries.’

The OPP East Region took to Facebook and Twitter to share the incident along with memes and the hashtag #BadDog.

The law enforcement wrote in the caption with picture that on December 9, Grenville OPP had a unique single vehicle collision case. The team were called to Johnston Rd in the Municipality of North Grenville where they found out a vehicle inadvertently set in motion by a dog inside, while the owner sustained minor injuries attempting to stop the vehicle.

The post went viral and caused a laughing riot on internet and netizens replied with different memes in the comment. “Ontario’s crimes are more interesting than you might think,” wrote a user on Twitter sharing the news.

OPP West Region replied to the incident by tweeting, “Was it a Fur-rari?”

“Trying to convince my wife to learn to drive, I hope she never reads this article lol,” wrote another user on Twitter.

While some people took the news lightly and in a funny manner, many weren’t impressed with the owner’s careless behaviour. “That's like leaving your child in the vehicle by himself,” wrote a user in the Facebook comments section. “BS! How did it push the brake pedal at the same time. I can’t believe how stupid people are and what they believe… imagine blaming the dog for your own mistake?? Just sad,” wrote another user.

Local media outlets reported that the police described the canine as a ‘size of a pug’ that bumped the gearshift, putting it in reverse.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, both the owner and the dog are exempted from any charges. While the news sparked a laughing riot, we all are surely relieved that no one was hurt after the incident, aren’t we?