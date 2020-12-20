Not PewDiePie Or MrBeast, This 9-Year-Old is Highest Paid YouTuber of 2020 With Rs 220 Crore

Unboxing new toys brings immense joy to kids but for 9-year-old YouTuber Ryan Kaji, it also means business and fortune.

"Welcome To Ryan's World!!! Ryan loves doing lots of fun things like pretend play, science experiments, music videos, skits, challenges, DIY arts and crafts and more!!!" reads the description of Ryan Kaji's YouTube channel "Ryan's World". As simple as the "about me" section of Ryan's channel reads, his revenue collection from YouTube is no child's play.

With over 12 billion views and 41.7 million subscribers, the 9-year-old has emerged as the highest-paid YouTube star leading to June 1 2020, according to a list posted by Forbes. His earnings? $29.5 million which roughly translates to INR 220 core. PewDiePie, MrBeast, who?

The report by Forbes also notes that this is the third time in a row that Ryan has secured the #1 spot on the highest-paid YouTubers in the world. "He’s famous for so-called unboxing videos, in which he takes toys out of their packages and reviews them. The little guy now has a line of branded merchandise—toys, backpacks, toothpaste, more—at Target, Amazon and Walmart that did $200 million in sales last year, and a Nickelodeon series called Ryan’s Mystery Playdate," Forbes stated.

So what does Ryan exactly do?

Like every other kid, Ryan enthusiastically unboxes and plays with Legos, trains, cars, and action figures, except, it all happens in front of a camera as he reviews them.

Launched in 2015, Ryan's YouTube channel has seen a meteoric rise, courtesy his innocent childhood antics and relentless energy to dish out a video every day. With the digital era booming more than ever and the average age of viewers tuning to YouTube reducing by the day, channels such as Ryan's are here to stay; and make loads of money in the process. The fact that 2020 has witnessed coronavirus pandemic that pushed humans indoors, YouTube and channels like Ryan's kept everyone entertained.

Needless to say, the Internet was bamboozled once again just like the previous years.

Others who made it to the Forbes' highest-paid YouTubers list were:

#2 MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson): $24 million.

#3 Dude Perfect: $23 million

#4 Rhett and Link: $20 million

#5 Markiplier: $19.5 million