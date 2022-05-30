Not So Picture Perfect: UP Bride Bows Out After Groom Fails to Hire Wedding Photographer

People have their own desires and expectations when it comes to weddings. There have been instances when brides have refused to get married because the groom is bald or he came drunk. However, this time a very uncanny reason for rejecting the groom has emerged. In a recent incident, a UP bride refused to marry because the groom forgot to bring along a photographer. The incident took place at a village in Kanpur’s Dehat district. It happened when the ‘baraat’ arrived and the bride and the groom reached the stage for the ‘Jaimala’ ceremony. After the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture these moments, she refused to take part in the ceremony. After this, she left the stage for her neighbour`s house.

According to IANS, the bride asked, “The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?” She refused to get married even after the elders in the family tried to convince her. The matter got serious and was reported to the police. As per sub-Inspector of Mangalpur police station, Dori Lal, the matter was sorted out mutually. “Both the parties returned the goods and cash given to each other. After this, the groom left for his native place without a bride,” he said and added, “There was a dispute over the photographer and videographer which the groom side did not arrange due to which the girl got angry and refused to marry.”

Earlier, in another wedding story from UP, the groom threw the garland at the time of varmala and this act upset the bride so much that she refused to marry. The bride’s refusal to exchange vows created a ruckus at the wedding. While several attempts were made to persuade her, she stood firm with her decision.

When the groom’s family learned of the incident, they claimed that they had gone out to eat when the bride refused to get married. The groom, Akash, also said that he did not throw the garland and the bride refused to go ahead with marriage rituals because his brother-in-law and nephew were also present with him.

