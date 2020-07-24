BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Not Sure About Trump Acing Cognitive Test, But Comedian Sarah Cooper did Ace the Lip-sync

Screenshot of the video.

Screenshot of the video.

Sarah Cooper just took the level one notch higher with her lip-syncing of the video where the POTUS repeatedly says how difficult it was to remember the words 'Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV' in sequence for the cognitive test.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Share this:

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump bragged about acing the cognitive test on Fox News interview with Chris Wallace. However, people found it difficult to buy Trump's claims of 'surprising' everyone with his 'unbelievable' results.

Trump was talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which was directed to him during the screening of his annual physical exam in 2018.

But now, comedian Sarah Cooper just took the fun level one notch higher with her lip-syncing of the video where the POTUS repeatedly says how difficult it was to remember the words 'Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV' in sequence.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch Sarah Cooper's hilarious video here:

Earlier, people took to Twitter to debunk Trump's claims of acing a test which had questions as simple as identifying an elephant.

Trump's reiteration of difficult "Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV" did inspire some memes too. Take a look:

In the interview, Trump had said that remembering these words in sequence was difficult but he managed it.

Next Story
Loading