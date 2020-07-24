Not Sure About Trump Acing Cognitive Test, But Comedian Sarah Cooper did Ace the Lip-sync

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump bragged about acing the cognitive test on Fox News interview with Chris Wallace. However, people found it difficult to buy Trump's claims of 'surprising' everyone with his 'unbelievable' results.

Trump was talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which was directed to him during the screening of his annual physical exam in 2018.

But now, comedian Sarah Cooper just took the fun level one notch higher with her lip-syncing of the video where the POTUS repeatedly says how difficult it was to remember the words 'Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV' in sequence.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch Sarah Cooper's hilarious video here:

Earlier, people took to Twitter to debunk Trump's claims of acing a test which had questions as simple as identifying an elephant.

The funniest part of this clip from Trump’s #FoxNewsSunday interview with Chris Wallace is that he confirms that he was given the test where you have to identify an 🐘 but then claims the test gets really hard after that. He’s like a 5-year-old. pic.twitter.com/EQq5QOQDOI — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 19, 2020

Chris Wallace: You said ‘children are taught in school to hate our country.’ Where do you see that?Trump: I just... look at school. I watch... I read... Look at the stuff. pic.twitter.com/tyxMd45nvl — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 19, 2020

Trump's reiteration of difficult "Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV" did inspire some memes too. Take a look:

Randomly, throughout the day, I've caught myself reciting, "person, woman, man, camera, tv."Am I the only one? — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) July 24, 2020

For a limited time only I am retweeting all jokes regarding: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 23, 2020

In the interview, Trump had said that remembering these words in sequence was difficult but he managed it.