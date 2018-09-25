GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha

Anisha Padukone's spotlight shouldn't be stolen by the 'other' sister.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 25, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Anisha Padukone's spotlight shouldn't be stolen by the 'other' sister.
Loading...
Being a celebrity sibling, or rather, the not-so-famous sibling isn't always great. Their identity is overshadowed by their celebrity brother or sister. Their names replaced with a brief mention of 'sibling,' and their story obscured by their more famous siblings.

This happens a lot. Even when they achieve extraordinary feats of their own, they somehow still do not get the spotlight purely for themselves as they deserve.

This was the case for golfer, Anisha Padukone. In an edition of The Bangalore Mirror, where she opens up about golf, mental health care, and finding her definition of success - the headline read 'The other Padukone.'

This, while the entire feature-interview was about her and only briefly mentioned that she was "the daughter of badminton veteran Prakash Padukone and younger sister of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone."

The headline, however, stated otherwise - "other-ing" her, very literally, as a comparison to her sister.

Miffed with the headline, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of the paper. She corrected the headline to make it read: "not the ‘other’ Padukone...’" but, " ‘The’ Padukone!"

The actor turned the spotlight back to her sister. She also said that she was proud of her younger sister.







View this post on Instagram


not the ‘other’ Padukone...’The’ Padukone! I’m soo proud of you my little baby girl...❤️ @anishapadukone


A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on




Anisha Padukone has achieved success in her own field and she deserves to be recognised and celebrated for that; not because she happens to be Deepika's sister.

Overshadowing the 'lesser-known' sibling perpetuates not only the fact that her sister is somehow "more" in terms of achievement, but also diminishes Anisha's personal achievements.

While Deepika's gesture was touching, it shouldn't have to be her responsibility to ensure Anisha deserves the praise that she's worthy of.

This photo of Deepika and Anisha is a summary of their relationship.








View this post on Instagram




Go smallie It's your birthday We gon' party like it's yo birthday (oh sorry!i meant )❤️❤️❤️ @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...