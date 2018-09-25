English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Anisha Padukone's spotlight shouldn't be stolen by the 'other' sister.
Anisha Padukone's spotlight shouldn't be stolen by the 'other' sister.
Being a celebrity sibling, or rather, the not-so-famous sibling isn't always great. Their identity is overshadowed by their celebrity brother or sister. Their names replaced with a brief mention of 'sibling,' and their story obscured by their more famous siblings.
This happens a lot. Even when they achieve extraordinary feats of their own, they somehow still do not get the spotlight purely for themselves as they deserve.
This was the case for golfer, Anisha Padukone. In an edition of The Bangalore Mirror, where she opens up about golf, mental health care, and finding her definition of success - the headline read 'The other Padukone.'
This, while the entire feature-interview was about her and only briefly mentioned that she was "the daughter of badminton veteran Prakash Padukone and younger sister of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone."
The headline, however, stated otherwise - "other-ing" her, very literally, as a comparison to her sister.
Miffed with the headline, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of the paper. She corrected the headline to make it read: "not the ‘other’ Padukone...’" but, " ‘The’ Padukone!"
The actor turned the spotlight back to her sister. She also said that she was proud of her younger sister.
Anisha Padukone has achieved success in her own field and she deserves to be recognised and celebrated for that; not because she happens to be Deepika's sister.
Overshadowing the 'lesser-known' sibling perpetuates not only the fact that her sister is somehow "more" in terms of achievement, but also diminishes Anisha's personal achievements.
While Deepika's gesture was touching, it shouldn't have to be her responsibility to ensure Anisha deserves the praise that she's worthy of.
This photo of Deepika and Anisha is a summary of their relationship.
View this post on Instagram
not the ‘other’ Padukone...’The’ Padukone! I’m soo proud of you my little baby girl...❤️ @anishapadukone
View this post on Instagram
Go smallie It's your birthday We gon' party like it's yo birthday (oh sorry!i meant )❤️❤️❤️ @anishapadukone
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
