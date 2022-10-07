'Not to Worry', Says Staff to UK Woman Who Found Pencil Wrapped in Burger Meal

A UK woman was shocked after finding a wooden pencil in her order from a burger joint. The incident occurred on October 3, when the woman identified as Leanne Daly, a resident of Bootle in England, decided to order a Burger King meal for herself and her children. According to Liverpool Echo, the woman often ordered from the fast-food chain considering it fresh. But the recent incident has now made her believe otherwise. The woman reportedly found the pencil when she took a bite of her chicken and bacon burger. She expected to be relishing the flavours of the meal but instead was surprised to find a hard object hitting the insides of her mouth.

It was her son who passed her the burger and when she felt something weird with the food, the woman decided to open the burger and check what was inside. “I opened it up and a pencil rolled out. I thought ‘what the hell is that’ as it looked like an eyeliner,” she told the portal. Her immediate action was to call up the fast-food chain for an explanation.

After describing what she found in her burger, the executive asked her ‘not to worry.’ The explanation given to Daly was that it is a greasy pencil that the employees often to mark burger wrappers.

The executive repeatedly assured the woman that it wasn’t an eyeliner, claiming that she was the only woman on the shift. The executive encouraged Leanne Daly to get a refund online before hanging up the line. While sharing the real account of the event, Daly said, “I thought what good is that to me (If the object is not an eyeliner)? It should not be in my food anyway and she was not apologetic at all. My first thought was that someone has been doing their makeup while trying to make burgers at the same time and if they have missed a pencil going into a burger what else have they missed?”

The customer opted to get a refund from the fast-food chain.

A spokesperson of Burger King while addressing the incident stated that they are apologetic for the incident. The burger chain added that the incident had a negative impact on their customers, and gave assurance that they were investigating the matter. “We will be working to ensure all necessary measures and staff training are reinforced to meet these standards,” concluded the statement.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here