'Not Today': Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman Recalls How He Dodged Dhoni Stumping in 2019 WC

Image for representative purpose only.

In the match last year, Sabbir stepped out to hit a shot on delivery by Yuzvendra Chahal, but the ball had crept under his bat and rolled straight into Dhoni’s gloves behind the wickets.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered to be one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of world cricket. During the 2016 T20 World cup, Mahi had stumped Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman to change the direction of the tournament and India won the match by a run.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup both the teams met again. Dhoni had another chance to stump Sabbir, but the Bangladesh batsman said he had learnt his lesson and had come prepared.

"Not today," Sabbir told the Indian wicketkeeper during the match last year.

"Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, "Not today!" Sabbir recalled the moment during a Cricfrenzy Facebook Live episode on Friday.

Sabbir also recalled the time when he had asked Dhoni about the secret of his bat and why whatever he hits goes for sixes. Dhoni responded, “It was all about confidence”.

Sabbir mentioned that he had once asked Dhoni for his bat for the India match. Dhoni agreed to give his bat but said that Sabbir could use it during the matches he plays against other teams.

