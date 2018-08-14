English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Not Tricolour or CPM's Flag, Somnath Chatterjee's Body was Draped in His Favorite Football Club's Colours
The familiar green and red of Mohun Bagan draped his body, while the red of his former political party remained missing.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Being covered with your national flag, or your political party's flag is common. But being draped in the flag of a football club often isn't.
Somnath Chatterjee, the veteran politician and former Lok Sabha speaker, passed away on Monday. He was 89-years-old.
While his death was seen as a sad event, it also ended up sparking a debate on whether or not he should have been given back party membership.
A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chaterjee was a central committe member of the CP(M), which he had joined in 1968. However, in 2008, he was expelled from the party for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support for the UPA-I government.
Following his death, CPI(M)'s flag was not allowed to be the one covering his body. His daughter, Anushila, told Zee News, "We could see his agony and pain (after expulsion from the CPI-M). He loved the party throughout his life."
She said that she had tried to make Chatterjee speak against the party, but her father never did it. "We don't want any courtesy from them (CPIM). They have shown enough courtesy," she added.
The family also turned down the request to take his body to the party office at CPM's headquaters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata for the last respects.
Instead of the red flag that symbolizes CPI(M), Chatterjee's body was instead covered with the red and green flag of Mohun Bagan, of which he was a member of for half a century.
In his lifetime, Chatterjee was a die-hard fan and a member of the Mohun Bagan football club.
Mohun Bagan also put out a tribute for Somnath Chaterjee.
Perhaps, this was the best way to honor him - not in a disputed party, but as somewhere he truly belonged.
Also Watch
Somnath Chatterjee, the veteran politician and former Lok Sabha speaker, passed away on Monday. He was 89-years-old.
While his death was seen as a sad event, it also ended up sparking a debate on whether or not he should have been given back party membership.
A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chaterjee was a central committe member of the CP(M), which he had joined in 1968. However, in 2008, he was expelled from the party for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support for the UPA-I government.
Following his death, CPI(M)'s flag was not allowed to be the one covering his body. His daughter, Anushila, told Zee News, "We could see his agony and pain (after expulsion from the CPI-M). He loved the party throughout his life."
She said that she had tried to make Chatterjee speak against the party, but her father never did it. "We don't want any courtesy from them (CPIM). They have shown enough courtesy," she added.
The family also turned down the request to take his body to the party office at CPM's headquaters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata for the last respects.
Instead of the red flag that symbolizes CPI(M), Chatterjee's body was instead covered with the red and green flag of Mohun Bagan, of which he was a member of for half a century.
In his lifetime, Chatterjee was a die-hard fan and a member of the Mohun Bagan football club.
Mohun Bagan also put out a tribute for Somnath Chaterjee.
Perhaps, this was the best way to honor him - not in a disputed party, but as somewhere he truly belonged.
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...