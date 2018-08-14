GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Not Tricolour or CPM's Flag, Somnath Chatterjee's Body was Draped in His Favorite Football Club's Colours

The familiar green and red of Mohun Bagan draped his body, while the red of his former political party remained missing.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Being covered with your national flag, or your political party's flag is common. But being draped in the flag of a football club often isn't.

Somnath Chatterjee, the veteran politician and former Lok Sabha speaker, passed away on Monday. He was 89-years-old.

While his death was seen as a sad event, it also ended up sparking a debate on whether or not he should have been given back party membership.

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chaterjee was a central committe member of the CP(M), which he had joined in 1968. However, in 2008, he was expelled from the party for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support for the UPA-I government.

Following his death, CPI(M)'s flag was not allowed to be the one covering his body. His daughter, Anushila, told Zee News, "We could see his agony and pain (after expulsion from the CPI-M). He loved the party throughout his life."

She said that she had tried to make Chatterjee speak against the party, but her father never did it. "We don't want any courtesy from them (CPIM). They have shown enough courtesy," she added.

The family also turned down the request to take his body to the party office at CPM's headquaters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata for the last respects.

Instead of the red flag that symbolizes CPI(M), Chatterjee's body was instead covered with the red and green flag of Mohun Bagan, of which he was a member of for half a century.

In his lifetime, Chatterjee was a die-hard fan and a member of the Mohun Bagan football club.

Mohun Bagan also put out a tribute for Somnath Chaterjee.

 

Perhaps, this was the best way to honor him - not in a disputed party, but as somewhere he truly belonged.

