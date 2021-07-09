Not Your Average Pandemic Read: Mortuary Tales Explores Uncomfortable Questions About Death

Kashif Mashaikh’s ‘Mortuary Tales’ is an intense and poignant novel about the lessons one can learn from death. It is a blistering and unflinching commentary on pain, love, guilt and remorse. There are nine stories that make up the book, narrated by Jeevanram, a mortician.

A graduate from the University of Mumbai with years of experience being a journalist, Mashaikh’s debut novel tells the story of the mortician, Jeevanram, who has worked the night shift at the mortuary of a Mumbai hospital. He has a penchant for telling stories and gets a chance to do so when he is joined by an apprentice at the sunset of his career.

Diving into Mumbai’s unsettling underbelly, he resurfaces with uncanny stories that cast the city in a seductive, horror-tinged glow as the fame, power, glamor and death intersect. The book talks not only about the underworld but also stories of people who are often ignored. The stories grow from macabre and horrific to hopeful and soothing. The stories portray the light and darkness of each one of our lives.

While Jeevanram enjoys narrating these stories, his apprentice is afraid to face his fears. He is uncomfortable with death and disease despite working at a hospital. However, through the nine dark tales Jeevanram tells him, the young man starts to understand the purpose of life, death, love, loss, guilt, and everything in between.

Drawing from the narrative patterns of ‘Vikram-Betaal’ and the ‘Arabian Nights’, ‘Mortuary Tales’ is filled with stories of live’s fears of death and destruction, and the many ghosts that the mind can conjure. Jeevanram stands out as a compelling character with his many stories. His wisdom is at par with any genius. He leaves his apprentice and readers with an appepite for more stories.

All characters in the book feel very real. Their flaws are those of normal human beings. For example, ‘The Lookalike,’ is seventh chapter of the book and shows the life of Richa Roy who is about to commit suicide. Richa’s story is one of self-discovery and falling in love with

yourself. This is one of the lighter reads. But her raw character and honesty beholds and grips the reader.

Many short stories in the book keep you guessing about what’s next, especially the first story, ‘Paranoia,’ which talks about Aman Malhotra who thinks his neighbours, the Falerios, are blood-thirsty vampires. Malhotra is a struggling actor who has given up the struggle after a

list of rejections. Malhotra’s paranoid nature is what tells the rest of the tale. His love interest, Shalini, is not saved from Aman as well, as his paranoia takes over. This was one of the best reads as it left a simple message at the end that if you learn to face

your fears without being overwhelmed, you will in the end find the strength to overcome the toughest situations.

I feel the horror scenes are well written with finer details and imagery which leaves the reader frightened for their lives. This is well illustrated in the gory nature of ‘Pest Control,’ brings up all our worst fears as Rajan Tiwari, the owner of A-ONE Exterminators— the number one pest control agency in Mumbai, is being followed by a green gecko after he commits a sin. The gecko follows him like his guilty conscience and this consumes him in the end. The tale is riveting and mind-boggling, out of a nightmare nobody wants to be true. It is scary and has an unexpected ending.

Some stories on the other hand leave you melancholic and sad. The somber nature of the ‘Father Figure,’ deals with relationships we have with our fathers, makes one reflect on their own relationships. The protagonist reminisces about memories with his father as he has an

early onset of Alzehemiers. This story is particularly heartwarming as it deals with complicated emotions of loss and parting ways.

Mashaikh’s debut novel leaves the reader wanting more. His passionate storytelling and deep understanding of the human psyche is worth praising. I would recommend him to all avid readers who enjoy fiction and thrillers. I would rate the book 9 out of 10.

This book may not be your diversion-from-your-pandemic read but delves into deeply uncomfortable questions about death and the meaning of life.

