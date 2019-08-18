Not Your Cup of Tea? Netizens Debate the Best Way to Make 'Chai' and We're Loving It

If there's one thing that people are possessive about, it's their cup of tea. Everyone has their own idea of how a cup of tea should be like and how it should be made. So, let me throw the question over to you, what is the correct way of making tea, or chai, as we lovingly know it?

A rant by a Twitter user, Joel Gilby, on Twitter has sparked a debate about how tea should be made. Gilby tweeted, "simply can’t trust people who don’t leave the tea bag to steep in the cup for a bit. you think you can get enough depth of flavour just by squashing it a lot with the back of a teaspoon? the arrogance. the ego. leave the room and walk away from it."

To be honest, squashing the tea bag with the back of the spoon is JUST NOT COOL. That is NOT how you make tea! That is NOT how you get flavour!

Naturally, thousands of followers from all over tweeted and retweeted the post expressing their solidarity in the matter:

These two tweets accurately sum up my feeings towards weakling who would forget that they are making one of life’s great pleasures, a proper brew https://t.co/JC7uRKxu2B — Laura Waters (@sherbetshuriken) August 10, 2019

If it’s not in the cup for 3-5 minutes I don’t think it legally can be called tea — Jonathan Easton (@eastjoneast) August 10, 2019

If it’s not in the cup for 3-5 minutes I don’t think it legally can be called tea — Jonathan Easton (@eastjoneast) August 10, 2019

I was doing it wrong for so long. Life deserves good tea. Let it steep ⤵️ https://t.co/XERBIaiNYJ — Chris Brandrick (@chrisbrandrick) August 10, 2019

This is one of the most absurdly obdurate, small time takes I have ever heard. And yet, I've swallowed the bait whole... — Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) August 10, 2019

I don't remove the tea bag from the cup. It stays in until the cup is empty. — A 📽 (@Ab_s_ter) August 10, 2019

I don't remove the tea bag from the cup. It stays in until the cup is empty. — A 📽 (@Ab_s_ter) August 10, 2019

So, how do you make it?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.