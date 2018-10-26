GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Notch Our Problem: Pune Office Canteen Menu Takes on iPhone, Google Pixel Design

Ever since Apple introduced the notch for face ID in the iPhone X last year, many smartphone companies have followed the suit by rolling out phones that come with notches of different shapes and sizes.

Updated:October 26, 2018, 1:45 PM IST
Notch Our Problem: Pune Office Canteen Menu Takes on iPhone, Google Pixel Design
Image credits: Vishal Mathur / News18 | u/gumgum_bazuka -Reddit
A Pune office's food menu now has a 'notch' and Redditors cannot unsee it.

Like it or notch, the hard-to-ignore black bar on the smartphone screen has left edge-to-edge display enthusiasts in a fit. But if you thought the debate around the 'ugly' notch had died down, search engine company Google revived the smartphone bezel debate by introducing Google Pixel 3 XL with a notch so massive, that even Samsung, easily one of the biggest beneficiaries of Android, mocked its design and said, "You could land a plane on it," in a tweet.

And now, a Pune college has unwittingly replicated the smartphone design on its food menu board and Reddit user gumgum_bazuka managed to notice it.

notice board

For perspective, this is how the notch on Google Pixel 3 XL looks.



The notice board was enough to trigger food and notch puns as Redditors dished out a hilarious thread.

(Friendly warning: Strong language occassionally used below)

menu



"Hello 911? I've difficulty breathing after reading these puns."





Apple, you have competition.



Some Redditors only focussed on food.



Karela for president.



If you wish to add anything to the conversation or wish to read the entire thread, here you go.
