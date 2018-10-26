English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Notch Our Problem: Pune Office Canteen Menu Takes on iPhone, Google Pixel Design
Ever since Apple introduced the notch for face ID in the iPhone X last year, many smartphone companies have followed the suit by rolling out phones that come with notches of different shapes and sizes.
Image credits: Vishal Mathur / News18 | u/gumgum_bazuka -Reddit
Loading...
A Pune office's food menu now has a 'notch' and Redditors cannot unsee it.
Ever since Apple introduced the notch for face ID in the iPhone X last year, many smartphone companies have followed the suit by rolling out phones that come with notches of different shapes and sizes.
Like it or notch, the hard-to-ignore black bar on the smartphone screen has left edge-to-edge display enthusiasts in a fit. But if you thought the debate around the 'ugly' notch had died down, search engine company Google revived the smartphone bezel debate by introducing Google Pixel 3 XL with a notch so massive, that even Samsung, easily one of the biggest beneficiaries of Android, mocked its design and said, "You could land a plane on it," in a tweet.
And now, a Pune college has unwittingly replicated the smartphone design on its food menu board and Reddit user gumgum_bazuka managed to notice it.
For perspective, this is how the notch on Google Pixel 3 XL looks.
The notice board was enough to trigger food and notch puns as Redditors dished out a hilarious thread.
(Friendly warning: Strong language occassionally used below)
"Hello 911? I've difficulty breathing after reading these puns."
Apple, you have competition.
Some Redditors only focussed on food.
Karela for president.
If you wish to add anything to the conversation or wish to read the entire thread, here you go.
Ever since Apple introduced the notch for face ID in the iPhone X last year, many smartphone companies have followed the suit by rolling out phones that come with notches of different shapes and sizes.
Like it or notch, the hard-to-ignore black bar on the smartphone screen has left edge-to-edge display enthusiasts in a fit. But if you thought the debate around the 'ugly' notch had died down, search engine company Google revived the smartphone bezel debate by introducing Google Pixel 3 XL with a notch so massive, that even Samsung, easily one of the biggest beneficiaries of Android, mocked its design and said, "You could land a plane on it," in a tweet.
And now, a Pune college has unwittingly replicated the smartphone design on its food menu board and Reddit user gumgum_bazuka managed to notice it.
For perspective, this is how the notch on Google Pixel 3 XL looks.
The notice board was enough to trigger food and notch puns as Redditors dished out a hilarious thread.
(Friendly warning: Strong language occassionally used below)
"Hello 911? I've difficulty breathing after reading these puns."
Apple, you have competition.
Some Redditors only focussed on food.
Karela for president.
If you wish to add anything to the conversation or wish to read the entire thread, here you go.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...