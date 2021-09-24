Nothing Shameful About Dark Armpits, Says Comedian Lilly Singh With Photos

Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh is known for shattering the glass ceiling and representing the South Asian diaspora in the American entertainment industry. Singh has also opened up about her sexual identity as a bisexual person and has addressed issues like feminism through her work. In her recent Instagram post shared earlier this week, Singh uploaded a picture that prompted body positivity. The television show host shared a snap where she was seen in a black sports bra and grey track pants as she lifted her arms over her head. The smiling picture of Singh also showed her dark underarms as she embraced her body the way it is.

The comedian mentioned in the caption, “Tipsy off one hard seltzer on a Sunday. Also! Shoutout to the dark armpit gang. Where y’all at?” Singh confessed in the caption that she used to be “so embarrassed and now I’m just like this is me.” She also encouraged her fellow netizens to “drop a hands up if you love your pits, sis.”

Singh’s Instagram post certainly resonated with many Instagram users who shared their reaction in solidarity. One of the top comments on the post read, “Dark armpit gang, right here bestie.” Another user commented, “Yes! Mine are fuzzy, so we love pit pride.” Appreciating Singh’s initiative to embrace her body and the melanin, a user said, “Abig yes to the pit appreciation!”

A fellow South Asian woman commented on Singh’s post, “Hahaha, me too, so happy to see someone talk about this. Love every inch of me and that includes the natural armpits. More power to you.” Expressing their gratitude to the YouTuber for starting a conversation on dark armpits, one of the comments read, “Thank you for being real, you’re just amazing.”

“Girl same. Work it, own it," said another comment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUBUDv7vYsB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Singh started her YouTube channel creating funny content as a way to help her deal with anxiety and depression. As she continued posting videos, she gained a massive traction on her YouTube channel called Superwoman. With over 14million subscribers on YouTube, Singh is one of the most influential internet personalities.

