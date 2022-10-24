Notice Asking Women Advocates Not to 'Arrange' Hair in Open Court in Pune Sparks Outrage

The District Court of Pune put up a notice asking women advocates to refrain from “arranging their hair in open Court” sparked outrage on social media. Shared by Senior Counsel and activist Indira Jaising on Twitter, the notice read: “It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open Court, which is disturbing functioning of the Court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.” Jaising wrote, “Wow now look! Who is distracted by women advocates and why!” The order was dated October 20.

The notice was withdrawn after it received criticism, as per a Bar and Bench report. Sources told Bar and Bench that the notice intended only to maintain courtroom decorum and did not to hurt sentiments.

“Is this for real!!! Should the persons so easily capable of being distracted be associated with the justice delivery system?” A Twitter user asked. “Nothing about male lawyers intimidating women lawyers (including senior advocates) in open court but women advocates arranging their hair in court is disturbing the functioning,” tweeted another.

The power to impede justice lies in your hands (or hair?), ladies. https://t.co/9ig20gN22t — Nimisha Jaiswal (@NimishJaiswal) October 24, 2022

No one, absolutely no one: What people in Indian courts imagine when we fix our hair after that chaotic autoride to court with 5 files: https://t.co/mkgmZWz0hL pic.twitter.com/ZpDTQjR10e — Priyangee প্রিয়াঙ্গী (@PinguicVerse) October 24, 2022

Is this for real!!! Should the persons so easily capable of being distracted be associated with the justice delivery system? https://t.co/1ggvY2WZLD — NANDITTTA BATRA (@nanditta11) October 24, 2022

Nothing about male lawyers intimidating women lawyers (including senior advocates) in open court but women advocates arranging their hair in court is disturbing the functioning. ‍♀️ https://t.co/4F0ZhXU3Ca — Nupur Thapliyal (@nupur_0111) October 24, 2022

You arrange your hair, men have a problem

You wear a burqa, men have a problem

You choose not to wear a burqa, men have a problem

Men had and will continue to have a problem with whatever a woman does,

So rise up women! https://t.co/KDk3q9BTMM — Voldemort (@z29630401) October 24, 2022

In a similar incident earlier this year, Justice Rekha Palli was repeatedly referred to as “sir” when she was hearing a case in the Delhi high court. However, Justice Palli was quick to shut down the advocate who was referring to her thus. Live Law reported that Justice Palli responded, saying, “I am not Sir. I hope you can make that out.”

The lawyer went on to apologise, but his explanation did not sit well with netizens either. He said that he had made the faux pas because of the “Chair (she) was sitting in.” Justice Palli lashed back, stating that the explanation made it even worse, if he was of the opinion that the Chair is just for “Sirs”. She asked him if younger members were not willing to stop the differentiation, what hope could be harboured of the upcoming generations.

