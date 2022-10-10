Notice Period Debate Continues as LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

The debate around the duration of a company’s notice period will always remain unending. Elaborating on the same, LinkedIn user Yash Takkar asked people what their notice period is. He shared a screenshot of his previous post which read, “A company with a 90-day notice period is looking for candidates who can join immediately within a week or two.” The post immediately went viral and garnered tons of reactions from netizens. While some narrated their personal experiences, others mentioned if this can be considered as “moonlighting” of companies against employees.

“As in recruitment I always feel this issue When we need to hire immediately and the chosen candidate needs to serve notice. In my opinion, one month notice period is sufficient. And if the same rule is applied in all companies then the movement will be easier. And mid-level companies are not ready to buy the notice period also even if they have an urgent requirement. But on the other hand Stability to some level should be there. Some of them I have seen changing the companies like they change clothes,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

Another person commented, “Very true. I always wonder when will I get this opportunity to ask HR about, what is your notice period for this position I applied for when you are in dire need to hire an employee within a week or immediately. I will also love to tell them, if I could join in a week then my appointment letter should also have the same terms that I could leave within a week.”

A person who was in favour of this practice, wrote, “Why not? 90 days’ notice is to ensure delivering the committed results to the customer as well as to ensure continuity for the entire company so people get paid One week is to attract the unemployed or who can readily join so that business opportunities are availed. One needs to think carefully and from multiple points of view.”

One user deemed it as “slavery.” She elaborated how the “US has even bigger software companies, and everyone here manages with 1 week’s notice, which is given by employees out of courtesy and not forced by the employer.”

