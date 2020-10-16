Nova Scotia Couple Weds at US-Canada Border so that Family on the Other Side Can Watch

The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly altered world order and many socialising rules. It has prompted business and companies to work from home, children to attend online classes and families ‘meeting virtually’ in order to keep touch with each other.

With as many restrictions imposed by governments, weddings have either been postponed or being held in private ceremonies to fall in line with Covid-19 restrictions. Weddings, which are usually a communal affair, doesn’t make the cut with family, friends and relatives watching and participating virtually through a mobile device. One such couple from Nova Scotia found a unique way to maximise attendance for the biggest day of their lives whilst following all restrictions.

Linsay Clowes and Alex Leckie tied the knot on a wharf along the St. Croix River in New Brunswick at the US-Canada border. The couple specifically chose the outdoor spot so their family and friends across the river in Maine could participate in the celebrations. Despite being meters away, their American family witnessed the ceremony standing on wharf from the other side of the river which is located in US territory.

“There’s not an ounce of disappointment that we decided to go this route,” Lowes said, as reported by CBC, referring to the decision they took for wedding venue, adding that this will “definitely be a story to remember for years to come.”

The couple were originally planning to get married in Canada earlier this year, however, the pandemic played spoilsport to their plans. With the international borders shut and guests requiring to self-isolate for two weeks, they were faced with a prospect of not having even their immediate families to witness the wedding.

Clowes was determined to make the pandemic wedding happen and would not let it be on hold indefinitely. Finally, she came up with the idea of marrying on the wharf along the river.

The couple had an uphill task as they had to clear the event with authorities in two countries. They sent their request to New Brunswick town committee which allows up to 50 people as long as they follow safety norms and physical distancing. They chose to invite just 30 close family and friends. Meanwhile, officials in Maine permitted 15 members of the bride's relatives to gather on the US side of the water to watch the event together.

Despite all the hardships and logistics of holding a wedding separated by an international border, the couple had a memorable wedding to cherish.