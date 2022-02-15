Novak Djokovic Ready to Give up Trophies to Avoid Covid-19 Jab, Twitter Calls Him 'Entitled'

The Novak Djokovic versus Covid-19 vaccine saga received a shot in the arm after the tennis star said that he is ready to give up trophies if he is forced to take the jab. In a BBC interview, the world’s number one said that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right to choose. He added that the principle of what he puts in his body is more important for him than winning any title. Djokovic says that he is not against vaccination and has taken them as a child, but he wants the freedom to choose what goes into his body.

Djokovic’s stand has invited sharp reactions on Twitter. A few have said that Novak’s stance shows his entitlement.

“So having listened to this #r4today interview with Novak Djokovic, my diagnosis is that the patient has an acute case of “entitlement". The strand that can only come with extreme wealth, fame and stupidity."

“Novak Djokovic says he doesn’t have enough information about the vaccine. After 10 billion+ doses administered there is plenty out there. And there’s not just one vaccine against Covid, there are several, that use very different technologies."

“If one refuses to get vaccinated because they’re afraid it’ll have damaging effects despite the literature saying its highly unlikely, they’re not being cautious, they’re being irrational."

“Was Novak Djokovic asked at any point in the BBC interview why he feels justified in being a lethal infection risk to other people? BTW his claim of ‘I’m not an anti-vaxer’ is dubious to say the least."

“BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don’t get why. ‘Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity’ Who cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks."

Novak Djokovic was not allowed to play the Australian Open this year because he was vaccinated. He was detained in a hotel in Melbourne. His anti-vaccination stance gave rise to a debate on body autonomy and health hazard for others.

