Tennis Fans Take Jabs at Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic as Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has scripted history. On Sunday, Nadal became the most successful men’s Grand Slams player as he lifted the 21st title at the Australian Open, beating the greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The win, however, didn’t come in easy as the 35-year-old tennis champion had to toil hard in a finale that lasted for five hours and twenty-four minutes. His opponent, Daniil Medvedev, who was was two sets up, saw the mightiest of comebacks from Spaniard Nadal, who ended the lengthy contest with scores that read: 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

As the world went gaga over Nadal’s impressive win, one that had them hooked for hours, folks on the Internet used his win to remind everyone why vaccination against the invisible virus Covid-19 was a must. Yes, Nadal’s victory brought back Novak Djokovic’s sensational return from Australia as the men’s world number one flew out of Melbourne earlier this month after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the opening Grand Slam of the year, where he was targeting a record 21st major title.

Djokovic running to get that vaccination after Nadal’s win #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/M6M8t5nZW4— Spacho (@HotTakeSpacho) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile Djokovic logging into Cowin app to get his appointment for Covaxin— Sahil (@WigginSanity) January 30, 2022

Rafa Nadal hugging Craig Tiley and thanking him for helping to deport Djokovic— Nikola (@medvedevdancing) January 30, 2022

Not bragging but me and @DjokerNole are watching the @AustralianOpen Final from the same place right now. We are both at home.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 30, 2022

Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open to become the most successful man in tennis historyNovak Djokovic is sat at home because he got deported from Australia for refusing to get the Covid vaccine — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 30, 2022

Imagining Djokovic on the COWIN app, waiting for OTP.— Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) January 30, 2022

Nadal after seeing few djokovic fans OA after AO finals.Vaadu vaccine veskokapote adi Naa tappa ra. Pottalo racquet tho guddandira Vanni.#AO2022 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lwDGTcJVC8 — ⚒️ (@AlteroEgos) January 30, 2022

Two vaccine shots not taken by Djokovic played a part in Nadal winning the Australian open #AusOpen— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

