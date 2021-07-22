Novak Djokovic Winning Wimbledon Game in 46 Seconds Has 'Aced' the Internet

Indian businessman Harsh Goenka shared a video on Tuesday where he shared how impressed he was with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s tennis skills. The chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate posted a video from the recently concluded Wimbledon championships on his Twitter account where Djokovic was seen facing British opponent Jack Draper. The 19-year-old athlete was just starting out his career at the first match of Wimbledon Championships this year as he faced Djokovic, who was chasing his sixth Championship title. In the fifty-nine second video, Djokovic was seen winning a game of tennis in 46 seconds. Goenka captioned the video with a question as he wrote, “The fastest tennis game ever?”

A few of Goenka’s followers were clearly impressed by the Serbian players’ skills, as one user

commented, “Never seen before the fastest point winning congrats Novak Djokovic. Amazing.”

Dr Shriram Nene, husband of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, also quote tweeted Goenka’s tweet and wrote, “Agree! This game was amazing. Djokovic served back to back aces at over 100mph. That is the definition of focused.”

Another user added a little bit of wordplay as they commented, “Don’t underestimate the power of Djoker!”

However, there were a few netizens who pointed out that there have been tennis matches where players have won the game in a much lesser time period. A user shared the video clipping of a match between Lucas Pouille and Daniil Medvedev at Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart in 2019, where the Russian player registered four aces in 29 seconds.

One user pointed out that Djokovic could have won the game in a much lesser time period had he not “wasted time” in bouncing the ball before the service. The comment read, “He was wasting time bouncing the ball before serving.”

Another user wondered why Draper did not attempt to play the shots served by Djokovic. “I didn’t get it… Can anybody please explain why he didn’t attempt those shots?”

The clipping shared by Goenka was from Djokovic’s first match of the Wimbledon Championship. Djokovic registered his 20th grand slam victory earlier this month at the British tennis tournament.

