Novak Djokovic's 3-year Ban from Australia Drives Sharp Divide among Sports Lovers

The news of world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic being banned from Australia for three years ahead of the Australian Open has drawn sharp reactions from sports lovers around the world. While many have called out the tennis star for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, a few have said that the move is aimed at destroying his career.

Novak Djokovic was NOT deported for being unvaxxed.The immigration minister conceded the tennis star had a VALID exemption. Hawke deported Djokovic because he deemed Novak's PRESENCE in the country a threat of spreading DISSENT. Aussies will eventually look back in shame. pic.twitter.com/DJP7AYRb39 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2022

Djokovic cannot visit Aust for 3 years. We are the only country that thinks it’s ok to lock out the No. 1 tennis player on the brink of being best in world, not because he’s a health risk, but because he “might” make the 90+% of its citizens already vaxxed not get a booster.— Law Girl (@Law_Girl_) January 16, 2022

I know too little to judge the situation.What I know is that Novak is always the first one to stand for the players. But none of us stood for him.Be strong @DjokerNole— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 16, 2022

I feel like Australia underestimates how this Novak Djokovic incident is going to tar the entire nation as fundamentally anti-freedom, and a place you should not visit, for a long time to come.— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 16, 2022

Many said it was irresponsible of Novak to go unvaccinated during a pandemic that is killing millions.

Goodbye Novak Djokovic. You are a great tennis player… please come back to Australia when you’re double vaxxed against COVID. You’ll be most welcome. It’s not much to ask in a global pandemic which is killing millions and disrupting all hospital systems.— Quentin Dempster (@QuentinDempster) January 16, 2022

Let me say this, if Naomi Osaka, or Serena Williams acted in the way Novak Djokovic has acted in the past couple weeks- the tennis association would be sharpening their knives. They hung Osaka out to dry because she missed a couple pressers, meanwhile on Djokovic…(crickets).— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) January 13, 2022

If you've got ZERO time for Novak Djokovic and others who risk human lives for personal gain, RT + please follow me!I use my account to call out vaccine deniers. But I need a bigger audience to be effective! Will you follow, and help me end the Covid pandemic once and for all? — Nathan Mackenzie Brown 🌎 (@NathanMackBrown) January 12, 2022

