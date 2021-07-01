Novak Djokovic's 'Spider-man' Avatar during Wimbledon Inspires Memes

Novak Djokovic is a Tennis world no.1 player but if given an opportunity he may also give a stiff competition to Spider-Man. The Serbian athlete, who is currently participating in the Wimbledon Championship, shared a picture on his Twitter handle on Wednesday that showed him stretching full-length to reach for the ball at the court. The Serb was playing against South African player Kevin Anderson on Wednesday. Realising how the picture was the perfect fodder for meme consuming netizens, Djokovic encouraged his followers to come up with their creations. Captioning the post, the 34-year-old tennis player wrote, “Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin.”

The picture was too irresistible to not come up with memes and hence netizens came up with some hilarious scenarios where Djokovic’s full-length stretch could aptly fit. One user literally positioned Djokovic’s picture onto a building to depict his Spider-Man skills. While another user placed the picture on a hurdle track race to show how Djokovic’s talent can win him a competitive athletic race as well.

Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

A few fans of Marvel comic characters also reimagined the movie had Djokovic been Peter Parker’s partner-in-crime and saved the city of New York together with their ultra-stretching skills. Meanwhile, for a few users Djokovic’s picture could seamlessly blend with the ceiling to show how he is just like a spider with impressive gripping power.

No Spider-Man.How about Novak-Claude Van Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/cqBWDvb3Cm — Jakub Kuźnar (@kubaqzn) June 30, 2021

This is not the first time Djokovic’s impressive stretching abilities have sparked an online memefest. Last year, the player displayed a similar move during his match against Gael Monfils at the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai. In one of the moves, the 19-time grand slam winner displayed his extraordinary lunge leaving the spectators in awe of his elasticity. The picture captured during the match instantly became the subject of several memes on social media.

And once again Djokovic fans were able to witness the amazing stretch, reminding the player of last year’s memefest. A few users also pointed out that there are a few tennis players like Coco Gauff who can give Djokovic a competition when it comes to stretching.

I like your moves Coco https://t.co/KZfEmvfhqt— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Djokovic has won the Wimbledon championship five times and with his current performance, he is aiming for his sixth win.

