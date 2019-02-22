English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Novak Djokovic's Throwback Photo with Brothers Dressed in Identical Clothes is Cuteness Goals
Taking to Instagram to beat the midweek blues, the world number one posted a photo of him as a kid with his two younger brother Marko and Djordje and asked his followers, 'can you relate?'
Source: Reuters/Instagram
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has everyone on Twitter captivated with his Throwback Thursday post.
Taking to Instagram to beat the midweek blues, the world number one posted a photo of him as a kid with his two younger brother Marko and Djordje. Novak, the oldest, can be seen standing on top with the two younger boys standing in front of him in descending order of height.
The three boys are wearing identical black tuxedos and broad grins. The photo is from Belgrade, the athlete explained in the caption, and from the his mother made all three brothers dress in matching clothes. "Can anyone relate?" he asked.
And well, we sure can.
This is not the first time the four times Laureus Sportsman award winner often posts photos from his childhood. Just last Friday, he had shared a photo of himself in his younger, tennis camp days. The short-clad Novak looks like a total winner in the photo.
The Serbian champion is currently basking in the glory of the World Sportsman of the Year award recently had compliments showered on him by none other than eight-times Gran Slam winner and legend Andre Agassi. The latter said that Djokovic's form at its peak was better than any other tennis players, including seasoned stars such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
