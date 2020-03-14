Now, a Message to Wash Hands Appears in Sydney Skies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

To tackle the menace of COVID-19, people are resorting to all resources available at their disposal. Yet, the deadly virus seems to be spiraling out of control and has gripped over a hundred countries now.

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has sent jitters to governments and World Health Organisation (WHO), subsequently prompting them to issue precautionary measures. Alongside the international agencies and governments, people are also on their own making efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Now, a video of “wash hands” written in the sky has made its way to Twitter. The video, according to the title of the clip, was reportedly shot in Sydney, Australia. The footage encourages people to properly wash their hands.

In Australia, the number of people infected with the deadly virus has reached to 199. The Australian government has cancelled all major public gatherings. The ongoing Australia-New Zealand cricket series has been postponed after the New Zealand government put in strong border restrictions.

The COVID-19 has infected over 1, 45,000 people and has killed over 5,000 people around the globe.

In India, 83 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported, with two persons capitulating to the virus.