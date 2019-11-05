Now Astronauts Can Enjoy Chocolate Chip Cookies after Baking Them in Space

It is time for a baking high! An oven has been launched to the International Space Station (ISS) for astronauts to be able to bake chocolate chip cookies in it. Now, while no one knows how the cookies —being baked in space — will turn out to be like, the fact remains that it will be the first time astronauts living there will be able to bake anything.

According to a report in BBC, this is the first time that astronauts are set to test the impact of high heat and zero gravity on the shape and consistency of the chocolate chip cookies.

Hilton's Double Tree hotel chain has provided the dough for the space baking experiment. The hotel chain took to Twitter to celebrate the moment.

https://twitter.com/DoubleTree/status/1190662654337208320

Furthermore, according to BBC, Hilton's DoubleTree hotel chain said that it was a "landmark microgravity experiment."

The hotel chain further said the whole idea behind bring in this on-board is to make space travel "more hospitable."

The report added that the capsule that took off from the US state of Virginia on Saturday was also loaded with other equipment including parts from sports car and a vest to protect against radiation.

According to NASA, the Zero-G Oven, which will be used for the baking experiment, "examines heat transfer properties and the process of baking food in microgravity."

They further add that the Zero-G Oven, "uses an oven designed specifically for use aboard the space station with a top temperature of 363.3° C," stating that in the future, during "long-duration missions" it could be used to, bake fresh food that could have "psychological and physiological benefits for crew members."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.