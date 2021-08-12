In a recent bid to protect national unity, China is drawing up a list of songs that cannot be sung at Karaoke events in the country.

According to a report in xinxuanet, “On the list are songs containing content that endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity; violates China’s religious policies and spreads cults and superstitions; and advocates obscenity, gambling, violence and drug-related crimes or instigating crimes, according to a set of interim regulations issued by the ministry.”

“A central song list would be created by the ministry for karaoke venues and their operators who would then be responsible for deleting banned songs. Only ‘healthy’ songs that ‘promote positive energy’ will be allowed, and venues are encouraged to promote songs seen as championing the government’s agenda,” a report in South China Morning Post said.

While the proposal did not mention any specific songs by name, in the past banned songs have been those seen as political or promoting poor social behaviour such as I love Taiwanese Girls, Fart, Beijing Hooligans and Don’t Want to Go to School, added the report.

This crackdown will into effect from October 1 this year, the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has said.

Earlier in 2017, popular singer Justin Bieber was banned from performing in China due to a ‘series of bad behaviour’ in both professional and social lives. The Guardian had reported that “Beijing’s culture bureau had explained that unspecified misdemeanours meant the artiste, who has had repeated run-ins with the law - including for drunken drag racing in a yellow Lamborghini - was unsuitable for Chinese ears.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here